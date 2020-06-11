Chiranjeevi Sarja’s cousin Suraj devastated by his death, shares his final post: ‘Still can’t digest the fact’

Chiranjeevi Sarja’s last post before his death featured his brother Dhruva Sarja and cousin Suraj Sarja.

Popular Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja’s untimely demise has left his cousin, music composer Suraj Sarja, numb with shock. In an Instagram post, he said that he could not come to terms with the news.

Chiranjeevi’s last Instagram post before his death featured his brother, actor Dhruva Sarja, and cousin Suraj. It was a collage of their childhood picture and recent photos, with the caption, “Then and now.. we r still the same... what say guys..??”

Suraj shared the post on his own Instagram account and wrote, “Still can’t digest the fact that he is left us and this being last post. Will miss you a lot brother. Just no words to explain.”

Chiranjeevi breathed his last on Sunday at a private hospital in Bengaluru. He was 39 years old. Reportedly, he complained of breathlessness and severe chest pain on Saturday and consulted a doctor.

At around 2.20pm on Sunday afternoon, Chiranjeevi was rushed to a hospital in an unresponsive state. The hospital told IANS in a statement that he was shifted to an emergency room for treatment. The doctors unsuccessfully tried to revive him till 3.48pm.

“During the course, intravenous medications, inotropes and advanced airway was used, pulse was achieved three times, later continued to be asystolic. He was declared dead at 3.48 pm,” the statement said.

Chiranjeevi’s last rites were performed on Monday near Bengaluru. Kannada stars Yash, Shiva Rajkumar and Kiccha Sudeep were seen paying their last respects. Pictures doing the rounds online showed the late actor’s wife, actor Meghana Raj, breaking down at the funeral.

In 2009, Chiranjeevi forayed into films with Vayuputra. He had appeared in a number of films such as Chirru, Ram-Leela, Whistle, Aadyaa, Khaki, Ajith, Sinnga and Amma I Love You. His last release, Shivarjuna, opened in theatres in March this year.

Chiranjeevi also had films such as Rajamarthanda, April, Kshatriya and Ranam in various stages of production.

