Chiranjeevi teases fans with new look, flaunts tonsured avatar, see pic

Chiranjeevi teases fans with new look, flaunts tonsured avatar, see pic

Actor Chiranjeevi has gone bald for his upcoming film, Acharya. The veteran actor took to Instagram to share a picture of his new look and dubbed it ‘Urban Monk’. Take a look here.

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 12:01 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Acharya marks the maiden collaboration of Chiranjeevi and filmmaker Koratala Siva.

Actor Chiranjeevi, who will soon resume shooting for his upcoming Telugu film Acharya, has teased fans with his new look. The 65-year-old has shaved his head in a new avatar that has gone viral on social media. However, it’s still unknown if the new look is for one of his upcoming projects.

Chiranjeevi took to Instagram to share his picture. He captioned it Urban Monk. “Can I think like a monk?”

 

With over four thousand comments and two and a half lakh likes, the post has gone viral. While some claim Chiranjeevi is trying out a new look, others claim it could be for one of the roles in Acharya.



Acharya marks the maiden collaboration of Chiranjeevi and Koratala Siva. In the film, it is rumoured that Chiranjeevi plays dual roles.

Acharya, as per reports, will be about a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation and embezzlement of temple funds and donations.

The film is all set to resume shooting soon. The makers recently quashed a story theft allegation. “We wish to inform everyone that Acharya is an original story written and conceptualized by Koratala Siva alone. Any claims that the said story is a copy is baseless,” read the statement.

“It was only recently, on occasion of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s birthday on August 22 that the title look poster of Acharya was launched. It gathered great love and support from all sections of the society. As the hype reaches its zenith, a couple of writers, have now made false claims with respect to the story of the film,” added the statement.

The makers said they’ve kept the story of the film confidential and only select few people are aware of what it is all about.

“It is absolutely ridiculous that claims are being made based on the motion poster alone! We’d like to clear that this is an original story. It is unacceptable to defame a reputed filmmaker like Koratala Siva. In fact, the claims which are being made are unfounded and seem to be based on the speculative and rumoured stories in the print and electronic media. Therefore, any claims with respect to the story are completely baseless, false and are made solely on assumptions,” added the makers.

