Chiranjeevi tests negative for coronavirus, says ‘earlier result was due to a faulty RT PCR kit’

Chiranjeevi has earlier tweeted to say that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

Actor Chiranjeevi, who is under home quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus earlier this week, took to Twitter to confirm that he has tested negative after getting tested thrice. He has also revealed that his earlier result was due to a faulty PCR kit.

Chiranjeevi was all set to begin shooting on Monday. As part of safety protocol before joining the sets of Acharya, he underwent testing and was declared positive for coronavirus. He took to Twitter to reveal the news.

Four days after testing negative, Chiranjeevi confirmed that he had tested negative. “A group of doctors did three different tests and concluded that I am Covid negative & that the earlier result was due to a faulty RT PCR kit. My heartfelt thanks for the concern, love shown by all of you during this time. Humbled (sic),” Chiranjeevi tweeted.

On the career front, Chiranjeevi is expected to join the sets of his upcoming Telugu film Acharya soon. As per a recent report by Times of India, the makers of Acharya went ahead and resumed shooting on Monday in the absence of Chiranjeevi.

As per the report, director Koratala Siva has decided to shoot all those scenes which do not require Chiranjeevi.

Chiranjeevi is rumoured to be playing dual roles in Acharya, which marks his maiden collaboration with Koratala Siva. Acharya, as per reports, will be about a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation and embezzlement of temple funds and donations.

The film originally was supposed to mark Trisha’s return to Telugu filmdom after many years. However, she opted out of the project due to creative differences.

In March, Trisha took to Twitter to reveal that she’s opting out of the project. She wrote: “Sometimes things turn out to be different from what was initially said and discussed. Due to creative differences, I have chosen not to be part of Chiranjeevi sir’s film. Wishing the team well. To my lovely Telugu audiences- hope to see you soon in an exciting project.”

