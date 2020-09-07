Congress leader Kavitha Reddy apologises to Samyuktha Hegde for altercation: ‘No one has the right to tell a woman what to wear’

Congress leader Kavitha Reddy has apologised to Kannada actor Samyuktha Hegde for their altercation last week. In an Instagram post, Samyuktha said that she accepted the apology and hoped that everyone could ‘move forward from the incident’.

Sharing Kavitha’s apology note, she wrote, “Apologies accepted Ms Kavitha Reddy. I hope we can all move forward from the incident and make women feel safe everywhere. #thankyouuniverse #servedhotandfresh.”

Kavitha wrote in the apology letter, which was also shared on her official Twitter handle, “The incident of 04.09.2020 was extremely unfortunate. Samyuktha Hegde and her friends were in a safe space and that was violated. I unconditionally apologise to Samyuktha Hegde, her friends, and everyone else for everything that happened at the Park. I have always stood against Moral policing and No one has the right to tell a woman what to wear and how to behave.”

“I agree that no woman should undergo what happened with them during the incident. In hindsight, I regret my social media posts about the incident, and have taken them down along with my earlier post about my side of the incident. I have carefully considered the entire episode and I am sorry for this. I hope that we can put this incident behind us and work towards a safer and better future for women,” she added.

On Friday, Samyuktha and her friends were working out at a Bengaluru park, when Kavitha allegedly ‘abused and ridiculed’ them. Samyuktha said that she was called nasty names for hula hooping in a sports bra and tights and claimed that Kavitha ‘hit’ her friend without any provocation.

Samyuktha shared videos of the altercation and the subsequent events on her Instagram page. In one of the videos, Kavitha was heard saying, “They are stripping in public.” Samyuktha alleged that even though she and her friends had video proof of them being attacked, the police were ‘still supporting her (Kavitha)’.

After the videos went viral online, Samyuktha had written in a follow-up Instagram post on Sunday that she had filed an FIR against Kavitha. “Without getting into the details of the incident, what happened to us was wrong. It is high time that society stops harassing women for what we wear, where we go and what we do. We see it happen everyday and we are told to move on. It is disturbing to be continuously subject to such harassment and I do not want any other woman to go through this trauma. We cannot be intimidated in this manner,” she wrote.

“I have filed an FIR with the police and I have full faith that a fair investigation will be carried out. I hope that this incident makes us all reflect on how women are treated and the consequences of moral policing. I hope that there is a better future for us and a safe space for us to just be ourselves and continue doing what we love,” she added.

