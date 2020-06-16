Sections
Home / Regional Movies / Covid -19 effect: Keerthy Suresh to slash remuneration by 20% to 30%

Covid -19 effect: Keerthy Suresh to slash remuneration by 20% to 30%

Keerthy Suresh is the first female actor of Tamil cinema to announce that she’s willing to slash her remuneration taking into consideration the situation created by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 17:31 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times Chennai

Keerthy Suresh will be seen next in Penguin.

Actor Keerthy Suresh, taking into consideration the aftermath of Covid-19 pandemic, has announced a cut in remuneration for her upcoming projects. In a statement issue on Tuesday, it was announced that Keerthy has decided to take a pay cut of 20% to 30% for any project she signs in future.

Keerthy is the first maiden female actor of Tamil cinema to announce that she’s willing to slash her remuneration taking into consideration the situation created by the coronavirus pandemic.

On the career front, Keerthy currently awaits the release of forthcoming Tamil thriller Penguin, which will premiere on Amazon Prime this week.

Penguin will be the second mainstream Tamil film after Jyotika’s Ponmagal Vandhal to directly opt for OTT release, bypassing theatres due to the coronavirus pandemic.



The first look poster of Penguin was unveiled last year. The poster features Keerthy as a pregnant woman and it could be sensed from her profile that she’s sad. The film also stars Rangaraj and Linga in crucial roles.

The film will see Keerthy in a very dark but emotional role. It was predominantly shot in Nilgiris, Tamil Nadu.

Also read: Saif Ali Khan calls Bollywood’s sudden love for Sushant Singh Rajput ‘ultimate hypocrisy’, says ‘that’s an insult to the dead’

Penguin, directed by Eeshwar Karthic and produced by Karthik Subbaraj’s Stone Bench Films, has music by Santosh Narayanan.

Keerthy also awaits the release of her Telugu film Miss India. Directed by Narendra Nath, Miss India also stars Jagapathi Babu, Naveen Chandra, Rajendra Prasad, Naresh, Bhanushree Mehra, Sumanth S, Poojitha Ponnada, Kamal Kamaraju and Nadiya in crucial roles.

Keerthy also has a yet-untitled Telugu sports romedy with director Nagesh Kukunoor. The film also stars Aadi Pinisetty in a crucial role.

Next year, Keerthy will be seen in actor Rajinikanth’s Tamil film Annaatthe, in which she will be seen playing his sister.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

SC notice to Goa speaker on Cong’s disqualification pleas
Jun 16, 2020 18:01 IST
Hit hard by lockdown, Goa museums await Government nod to reopen
Jun 16, 2020 17:57 IST
Imperial College London’s Covid-19 vaccine human trial to begin this week
Jun 16, 2020 17:57 IST
With cleaner rivers after lockdown, Bengal expects big Hilsa harvest
Jun 16, 2020 17:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.