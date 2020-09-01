CU Soon movie review: Fahadh Faasil’s experimental thriller is taut, genre-breaking

CU Soon

Director: Mahesh Narayanan

Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Roshan Mathew and Darshana Rajendran

The film CU Soon, from writer-director Mahesh Narayanan, is one of the best Indian films to have released in this lockdown. Apart from the fact that it’s a film completely shot during the lockdown and on an iPhone, what really sets apart is its experimental tone and how it uses a set of digital screens to deliver a taut and genre-breaking viewing experience. Even though cut from the same cloth as Aneesh Chaganty’s Searching (which released in 2018), Mahesh’s film is far more effective because of the emotional depth it adds to the characters, allowing the viewer to virtually feel what it’s like to see a mystery thriller completely unfold on a few screens.

The film opens on the screen of Jimmy Kurian’s (Roshan Mathew) phone as he casually swipes through profiles of women on Tinder. He quickly matches with Anu (Darshana Rajendran), and before we know it, they’re doing video calls on Google Duo. Everything happens so quickly and it makes one wonder how can these things happen so fast. But it later makes sense why they matched and fell in love so quickly. Jimmy proposes to Anu on a video call in the presence of his mother, who ropes in Jimmy’s cousin Kevin Thomas (Fahadh Faasil), a cyber security expert, to dig deep and find out more about Anu. Although uncomfortable with the idea of invading someone’s data privacy, Kevin eventually gives in for the sake of his aunt. In no time, he manages to find all the necessary information and declare Anu as “very authentic”. However, trouble brews after Anu disappears mysteriously after spending a week with Jimmy, and the alarming video note she leaves behind makes things worse. Kevin has to find out what happened to Anu, and in the process, he unravels several dark secrets.

Even though CU Soon is a thriller at heart, it’s also a film that throws the spotlight on the idea of relationships in the age of social media and dating apps. The film successfully manages to help us differentiate between what we see and hear in a world where the role of technology is yet to be completely justified. CU Soon shows that technology can be both a boon and bane. It beautifully establishes the fact how technology has consumed our lives and some of us are already paying the price.

As the search for Anu begins, as a viewer, you’re hooked right till the end. There’s a sense of urgency to find out what happened to Anu and it feels like a race against time. The tension gets stronger with every running minute and with every window or screen Kevin opens as he investigates the disappearance of Anu. Fahadh makes the character of Kevin even more interesting than it already is with his terrific performance. Known to deliver so much of a character through just his eyes, Fahadh makes Kevin so interesting to watch. In one scene, he’s called a misogynist by his female colleague but it doesn’t take much time to realize that circumstances can change a person. Roshan Mathew is equally good and he’s fast becoming one of the most exciting actors to watch out for in Malayalam cinema.

