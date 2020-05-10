David Warner nails a dialogue from Mahesh Babu’s Pokiri in his latest TikTok video

Australian cricketer David Warner, who is having a blast on TikTok, has perfectly lip synced to a very popular dialogue from Mahesh Babu’s Telugu actioner Pokiri. Sharing the video on his Instagram page, Warner wrote: “Guess the movie? I tried everyone. Good luck (sic).”

The dialogue which goes ‘I don’t listen to myself when I commit’ is from Mahesh Babu’s all-time blockbuster movie Pokiri, which was directed by Puri Jagannadh.

Warner, who plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad team in Indian Premiere League, has a very special place for Telugu language in his heart. Recently, Warner and his wife Candice were seen grooving to recent Telugu hit track Butta Bomma from Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikuntapuramlo. The video also features Warner’s daughter who appeared in a cute cameo. The video has gone viral on social media.

Overwhelmed by the reach of the video, Allu Arjun thanked Warner for shaking a leg to his song. Butta Bomma song has become a rage on Tik Tok. The song is so popular that it recently made Shilpa Shetty and her sister Shamita to groove to it.

Ala Vaikuntapuramlo, which marked the third time collaboration of Arjun and Trivikram, is the story of Bantu (played by Allu Arjun) and his efforts to please his cold-hearted father Valmiki (played by Murali Sharma).

Also read: Tere Bina teaser: Salman Khan romances Jacqueline Fernandez in his ‘cheapest production’. Watch

The film opened to mostly positive word-of-mouth for its overall comical treatment and drama. The film also features Tabu in a pivotal role. This appearance marked her return to Telugu filmdom after two decades, and she plays Allu Arjun’s mother in the film.

Pooja Hegde and Nivetha Pethuraj played the leading ladies. SS Thaman composed the music while PS Vinod has cranked the camera.

Meanwhile, Arjun will next team up with director Sukumar for a project titled Pushpa. It will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The project will mark Arjun’s third outing with director Sukumar after Arya and Arya 2.

Follow @htshowbiz for more