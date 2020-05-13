David Warner swings to another Allu Arjun song, fans can’t get enough of his daughter: ‘She is the real showstopper’

Sections
David Warner and his family have been having a tonne of fun with Telugu songs on TikTok. Watch their latest dance video here.

Updated: May 13, 2020 19:13 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

David Warner danced to Ramuloo Ramulaa with his family.

Australian cricketer David Warner has become quite a TikTok star. After mouthing Telugu dialogues and swinging to some crazy tunes, David has now shared a video of him dancing to Allu Arjun’s hit song, Ramuloo Ramulaa.

The new TikTok video shows David with his wife Candice Warner and daughter, all dancing together in their living room. “He and she are back again @candywarner1 thoughts?? What’s the song?? #challengeaccepted #next #family #fun @alluarjunonline,” he captioned the post. While David and Candice are trying to match steps in the video, their daughter is the one who steals everyone’s attention.

 

“Real show stopper is their daughter haha,” wrote one fan. “Amazing, you should have cast in Bollywood movies,” wrote another.



Earlier, he had perfectly lip synced to a very popular dialogue from Mahesh Babu’s Telugu actioner Pokiri. Sharing the video on his Instagram page, Warner wrote: “Guess the movie? I tried everyone. Good luck.” ‘I don’t listen to myself when I make a commitment,’ is a famous line from Mahesh Babu’s all-time blockbuster movie Pokiri, which was directed by Puri Jagannadh.

 

David is a part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad team of the Indian Premier League. He evidently loves the Telugu language quite a lot.

He and Candice were also seen grooving to recent Telugu hit track Butta Bomma from Allu Arjun-starrer Ala Vaikuntapuramlo. Allu Arjun thanked Warner for dancing to his song. Butta Bomma is a rage on Tik Tok and even Shilpa Shetty danced with her sister Shamita to it.

