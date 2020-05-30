David Warner, wife Candice groove to Mahesh Babu’s song in new viral Tik Tok video

Australian cricketer David Warner, who made his Tik Tok debut last month, has made great use of the platform. In his latest video, he’s seen grooving to recent Telugu hit track Mind Block from Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru.

Sharing the video, Warner wrote on Instagram: “After 50 attempts and will show a video of the attempts later we almost got there. Haha thoughts?? #mindblock @urstrulymahesh.”

The video has gone viral on twitter with over 5000 retweets and 20,000 likes. Warner and his wife recently danced to another Telugu hit number Butta Bomma from Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikuntapuramloo.

Mind Block is a hit number from Mahesh Babu’s last release Sarileru Neekevvaru, which was directed by Anil Ravipudi.

On the career front, Mahesh will soon commence work on his next Telugu project with director Vamshi Paidipally. The duo will be reuniting after the grand success of their previous film, Maharshi.

He’s also rumoured to be playing a cameo in Chiranjeevi’s upcoming Telugu film, Acharya. However, the makers are yet to make an official announcement about roping in Mahesh Babu.

The star’s last release Sarileru Neekevvaru was a box-office blockbuster. The film, directed by Anil Ravipudi, raked in over Rs 200 crore at the box-office. In the film, Mahesh Babu played a soldier who comes to a small town and saves a family from the clutches of a rowdy politician. The film also featured Prakash Raj, Rashmika Mandanna and veteran actor Vijayashanti, who returned to face the arc lights after 13 years, in crucial roles. Prakash Raj played the antagonist.

There are also reports that Mahesh has a project with director Parasuram in the pipeline. If his upcoming film with Vamshi Paidipally doesn’t take off immediately as planned, he’s said to commence work on Parasuram’s film.

