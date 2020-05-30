Sections
Home / Regional Movies / David Warner, wife Candice groove to Mahesh Babu’s song in new viral Tik Tok video

David Warner, wife Candice groove to Mahesh Babu’s song in new viral Tik Tok video

David Warner and wife Candice have now danced to a hit song Mind Block from Mahesh Babu’s latest release, Sarileru Neekevvaru. Watch it here.

Updated: May 30, 2020 16:33 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times Chennai

David Warner and wife Candice often dance to Indian film hits.

Australian cricketer David Warner, who made his Tik Tok debut last month, has made great use of the platform. In his latest video, he’s seen grooving to recent Telugu hit track Mind Block from Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru.

Sharing the video, Warner wrote on Instagram: “After 50 attempts and will show a video of the attempts later we almost got there. Haha thoughts?? #mindblock @urstrulymahesh.”

 

The video has gone viral on twitter with over 5000 retweets and 20,000 likes. Warner and his wife recently danced to another Telugu hit number Butta Bomma from Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikuntapuramloo.



Mind Block is a hit number from Mahesh Babu’s last release Sarileru Neekevvaru, which was directed by Anil Ravipudi.

On the career front, Mahesh will soon commence work on his next Telugu project with director Vamshi Paidipally. The duo will be reuniting after the grand success of their previous film, Maharshi.

He’s also rumoured to be playing a cameo in Chiranjeevi’s upcoming Telugu film, Acharya. However, the makers are yet to make an official announcement about roping in Mahesh Babu.

Also read: Step inside Hrithik Roshan’s sea-facing home, Asha Negi says she was depressed after her shows didn’t work

The star’s last release Sarileru Neekevvaru was a box-office blockbuster. The film, directed by Anil Ravipudi, raked in over Rs 200 crore at the box-office. In the film, Mahesh Babu played a soldier who comes to a small town and saves a family from the clutches of a rowdy politician. The film also featured Prakash Raj, Rashmika Mandanna and veteran actor Vijayashanti, who returned to face the arc lights after 13 years, in crucial roles. Prakash Raj played the antagonist.

There are also reports that Mahesh has a project with director Parasuram in the pipeline. If his upcoming film with Vamshi Paidipally doesn’t take off immediately as planned, he’s said to commence work on Parasuram’s film.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Primary students to study on digital learning platform from June 1 in Bihar
May 30, 2020 17:43 IST
Jailed poet Vara Vara Rao’s wife moves Mumbai court, demands to know his health status
May 30, 2020 17:36 IST
PM Modi wishes Kashmiri Pandits on Jyeshtha Ashtami
May 30, 2020 17:36 IST
15 fit players enough for teams when EPL resumes in pandemic
May 30, 2020 17:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.