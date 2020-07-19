Deepika Padukone, Prabhas team up for Mahanati director’s pan-India sci-fi film

Deepika Padukone has been signed as the leading lady opposite Prabhas in Mahanati director Nag Ashwin’s upcoming pan-Indian multilingual science-fiction project. In February, the project was officially announced via a special video which was released on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Vyjayanthi Films. On Sunday, the makers revealed they’ve roped in Deepika Padukone.

Prabhas and Deepika will be joining forces for the first time. The project, which will also mark Deepika’s Telugu debut, will go on the floors next year.

Calling it an epic project, the makers had said they take pride in collaborating with Prabhas. Other details of the project are yet to be officially revealed.

Meanwhile, Prabhas currently awaits the release of his upcoming project Radhe Shyam with director Radha Krishna kumar. The film stars Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. Prabhas will be seen playing a palm reader.

To be predominantly shot abroad, Radhe Shyam was supposed to start rolling from November 2018 but had to be postponed due to Saaho, which couldn’t be wrapped up on time.

Talking about the project, Radha Krishna had said a few months ago: “At the moment, all I can say is that it’s going to be a love story which will be shot on a lavish scale. We’ve finalised Europe where most of the shooting will happen.”

Pooja Hegde had revealed that she and Prabhas will undergo a brief workshop in Mumbai before commencing shoot for the project. “I have not been told what the prep is about but both Prabhas and I will be attempting some unique action and musical sequences for the first time.”

Radhe Shyam is being jointly produced by Gopikrishna Movies and UV Creations. Amit Trivedi has been roped in to compose music.

Prabhas and Radha Krishna were supposed to join hands for this project even before Saaho. However, due to the Baahubali star’s other commitments, this project took time to even get commissioned.

