Dhanush announces Karnan’s shoot wrap up, thanks director Mari Selvaraj

Actor Dhanush on Wednesday took to Twitter to reveal that the shoot of his upcoming Tamil action-drama Karnan has been wrapped up. Sharing a picture from the sets, he thanked director Mari Selvaraj for this project.

Being bankrolled by Kalaipuli S Thanu, the film also stars Malayalam actor Rajisha Vijayan as the leading lady while Yogi Babu will be seen in a key role. The film marks the maiden collaboration of Dhanush and Mari Selvaraj.

“Karnan shoot completed. Thank you Mari Selvaraj for giving me this. Thank you @theVcreations Thanu sir for the support. Sincere thanks to all my co-stars and technicians. A special thanks to @Music_Santhosh for the overwhelming music you have given for this special, special film (sic),” Dhanush tweeted.

Recently, reports emerged that Karnan is based on a caste riot that took place in Kodiyankulam in 1991. However, the director is yet to officially verify this rumour.

Talking about the project, the director was quoted in a recent report by Cinema Express: “Dhanush gave me the chance to work with him after watching Pariyerum Perumal. Just like my first film, this one will also address an important issue.”

The project went on the floors in January. When the project was announced last year, Dhanush said he’s so excited to work with a talent like Mari.

Meanwhile, Dhanush recently wrapped up shooting for Karthik Subbaraj directed upcoming Tamil action-thriller Jagame Thanthiran.

Karthik’s film sees Dhanush play a gangster. Recently, pictures of Dhanush with a handlebar mustache from the sets of the film went viral on social media. It is rumoured that Dhanush will be seen in this look in the flashback portion of the movie.

The project, which marks the maiden collaboration of Dhanush and Karthik, was predominantly shot in London apart from a few other places in the UK. The film features Aishwarya Lekshmi as the leading lady. Last October, the makers announced that they’ve roped in Games of Thrones and Braveheart fame actor James Cosmo for a pivotal role in the film.

