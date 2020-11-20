Dhanush to begin shooting for Karthick Naren’s film from December: reports

Sections
Dhanush and Malavika Mohanan play the lead in director Karthick Naren’s film. While Dhanush plays a journalist and she will be his love interest.

Actor Dhanush, who is on the verge of wrapping up shooting for upcoming Tamil film Karnan, will begin shooting for his yet-untitled Tamil film with director Karthick Naren from December onwards. The project, which stars Malavika Mohanan as the leading lady, is tipped to be a crime thriller.

To be bankrolled by Sathya Jyothi films, the project which is currently dubbed D 43 is expected to go on the floors from next month in Chennai.

India Today reports that the film will see Dhanush playing the role of a journalist and Malavika as his love interest. This will be Malavika’s third Tamil outing. After making her Tamil debut with Rajinikanth’s Petta, she went on to star in Vijay’s upcoming Tamil film Master.

Dhanush currently awaits the release of Karthik Subbaraj directed Jagame Thandiram. The film, which marks the maiden collaboration of Dhanush and filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj, has been predominantly shot in London apart from a few other places in the UK.



On the completion of the project, Dhanush had tweeted: “That’s a wrap for D 40. One of the quickest films I have done. It was a pleasure to work with such a quirky, sensible and visionary filmmaker like Karthik Subbaraj. This one is going to be special.”

Recently, rumours emerged that Jagame Thandiram will head for direct- OTT release. However, Karthik Subbaraj was quick to quash the rumour in a media interaction. “As of now, the producer has no plan to give the film for direct OTT release. We are certain that when theatres reopen, audiences will throng to watch movies. We will release our film in cinemas once normalcy returns,” Karthik said.

An action thriller with gangster elements, the film features Aishwarya Lekshmi as the leading lady. Games of Thrones and Braveheart fame actor James Cosmo plays a pivotal role in the film apart from Kalaiarasan and Joju George.

