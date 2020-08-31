Dhruv Vikram says he’s waiting to get back to a film set, says he misses chaos

Actor Dhruv Vikram, who made his acting debut with Tamil film Adithya Varma, says he’s waiting to get back to a film set as he misses the magic in the chaos. Dhruva is all set to join hands with his father Vikram for filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj’s yet-untitled Tamil film.

In an instagram post, Dhruv wrote how much he misses life on a film set. Sharing some throwback pictures from the sets of Adithya Varma, the Tamil remake of Arjun Reddy; he wrote: “Woke up this morning missing our 6am call times and shooting on Sundays. Woke up missing the magic in the chaos. Waiting to get back to a set. Waiting for the retakes.”

After reprising Vijay Deverakonda’s role of the alcoholic surgeon in Adithya Varma, Dhruv is gearing up to commence work on his next project which will also star his father Vikram in the lead. Dubbed Chiyaan60, the project will be produced by Seven Screen Studio and will have music by Anirudh Ravichander. Chiyaan 60 has been confirmed to hit the screens in 2021 summer. The rest of the cast and crew will be finalized soon.

Meanwhile, Vikram will be next seen on screen in Cobra. The project, which marks the third time union of Vikram and A.R Rahman after Raavanan and I, stars former Indian pacer Irrfan Pathan as the antagonist and this project marks his acting debut.

Also read: Mahesh Babu wishes son Gautham on 14th birthday, says he’s growing into a fine young man

Also produced by Seven Screen Studio in association with Viacom 18 Studios, the project went on the floors in August 2019. The project marks the maiden collaboration of Vikram and director Ajay Gnanamuthu, who is best known for helming Demonte Colony and last year’s Imaikka Nodigal starring Nayanthara.

Follow @htshowbiz for more