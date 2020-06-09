Director Sanjanaa Reddy hospitalized, producer Kona Venkat clarifies she’s not critical

Filmmaker Sanjanaa Reddy, who is all set to direct a biopic on Indian weightlifting champion Karnam Malleswari, was admitted to a private hospital on Monday after reports emerged that she fainted in her home. Several media reports claimed that Sanjanaa was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit after her condition turned critical upon being brought to the hospital.

However, producer Kona Venkat, who is bankrolling the Karnam Malleswari biopic, took to Twitter on Tuesday to clarify that Sanjanaa is not critical. He said she’s being treated for viral fever.

“Our “Karnam Malleswari” Biopic director @sanjanareddyd is absolutely safe & sound and she would be home in couple of days. She’s being treated for viral fever. Please put an end to all the speculations (sic),” Venkat tweeted.

Meanwhile, Kona Venkat will also double up as the writer for Malleswari biopic. As a writer, he has been associated with films such as Mom, Geethanjali, Baadshah, Ready and Dookudu among many others.

The film will tell the story of Karnam Malleswari, the legendary weightlifter, who is the first Indian woman to win a medal at the Olympics. At the 2000 Sydney Olympics, she won the bronze medal.

In an interview to Asian Age in March, Venkat opened up about the project and why he wanted to tell Malleswari’s story. “This film is going to be an inspiration to the present generation. A poor girl from a remote village in Srikakulm district won the Bronze medal for India in Olympics. That is definitely a big story to narrate,” he said.

“She has faced so many hurdles and problems to reach this level. It wasn’t easy. She told us her whole story and gave us permission to portray all the incidents in her life,” he added.

Venkat further added that the film will also be made in Tamil and Hindi apart from Telugu. This will be the third biggest biopic from Telugu industry after films on legendary actors Sr NTR and Savitri.

