Dulquer Salmaan pens a beautiful note on father Mammootty’s birthday

Actor Dulquer Salmaan took to Facebook to post a beautiful note on the occasion of his father Mammootty’s birthday. Describing him as the wisest and the most disciplined man he knows, Dulquer said he strives to live up to his father’s standards.

“Happiest birthday to my Vappichi! The wisest and most disciplined man I know. To the one person I can turn to for anything. And the one who always calms me by just listening. You are my peace and my zen. And every day I strive to live up to your incredible standards,” Dulquer wrote.

He said it’s been a blessing for him to spend time with his dad in this lockdown. “It has been the greatest blessing to get this time with you. For all of us. And seeing you with Maryam is the single greatest joy for me. Happy, happy birthday pa. As you get younger may you continue to inspire generations to come. We love you infinity,” he added.

Dulquer also unveiled the new teaser of Mammotty’s One on Monday.

Mammootty turned 69 on Monday. He’s one of the busiest actors of Indian cinema at this age with nearly half a dozen projects in his kitty.

Several southern celebrities took to Twitter to wish Mammootty on Monday. From Mohanlal to Mahesh Babu and Chiranjeevi, all wished the legendary actor on this special day.

Mohanlal tweeted: “My dear Ichakka. Wish you a Happy Birthday and many more to come. Love you always. God bless (sic).”

Chiranjeevi wrote: “Happy Birthday dear @mammukka ! Proud to be your colleague in this wonderful industry. Your work over the years is a real treasure that movie lovers always relish & keep asking for more. May you continue to enthrall the audiences for many, many years (sic).”

Mammootty was recently seen on screen in Malayalam period film, Mamangam. He had said in a media interaction that he accepted the project because he saw it as an opportunity to take the history of Mamangam to audiences.

His upcoming release is upcoming Malayalam drama One, in which Mammootty will be seen playing the role of a chief minister. Recently, the makers confirmed that they have no plans of releasing their film on any OTT platform and will wait for theatrical release.

