Duvvada Jagannadham completes 3 years: Allu Arjun calls it one of his most memorable films

Actor Allu Arjun on Tuesday called DJ – Duvvada Jagannadham -- one of his most memorable films on the occasion of the movie’s third anniversary.

“3 years of DJ! Thank you @harish2you garu for all the entertainment on & off the screen. Spl thanks to Dil Raju garu, @hegdepooja, my friend @ThisIsDSP and many more. One of my most memorable films. I thank all the cast, crew and audience of DJ & most importantly My Army (sic),” Arjun tweeted.

The film, which went on to gross over Rs 150 crore worldwide, marked the first time collaboration of Arjun and director Harish Shankar, best known for helming Gabbar Singh.

In the film, Allu Arjun plays a brahmin chef, and he apparently took his role so seriously that he gave up eating meat, while shooting the portion where he plays the chef, as he wanted to get under the skin of the character and stay pure. His dedication had stunned the entire unit, including his director and co-star Pooja Hegde, who played his love interest.

Meanwhile, Arjun will be next seen on screen in Telugu action-drama Pushpa. The film marks the third time union of Allu Arjun and filmmaker Sukumar.

The film’s first look poster was unveiled in May on the occasion of Arjun’s birthday. The poster features Arjun in a fierce and intense avatar. His powerful gaze is an indication that he’s a man with a lot of secrets.

The makers are yet to reveal the complete cast and crew. However, it has been confirmed that Rashmika Mandanna will play the leading lady while Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the antagonist.

Sukumar, whose last film Rangasthalam set new box-office records, is currently busy with the pre-production work on the project.

This project, which is tipped to be a forest-based thriller, will mark Arjun’s maiden pan-Indian project as it will be released in five languages. The film will be based on red sandalwood smuggling.

