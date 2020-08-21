Fahadh Faasil’s CU Soon to release on Amazon Prime on September 1

Sections
Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, CU Soon stars Fahadh Faasil, Roshan Mathew and Darshan Rajendran in the lead roles.

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 16:29 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times Chennai

Following the successful world premiere of Aditi Rao Hydari and Jayasurya starrer Sufiyum Sujatayum, Amazon Prime Video on Friday announced the direct-to-service world premiere of Malayalam film CU Soon, which has been completely shot on an iPhone during the lockdown.

Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, the film stars Fahadh Faasil, Roshan Mathew and Darshan Rajendran in the lead roles.

 

CU Soon is a gripping drama about a software engineer from Kerala who has been assigned by his family to help his Dubai-based cousin find his missing fiancée, after she leaves behind a video-based suicide note.



Talking about working on the project, Fahadh said in a statement: “Working with Mahesh has always been an inspiring experience. We had an incredible stint with our erstwhile blockbuster Take-Off. Making CU Soon was an interesting and exciting experience. Having shot the film entirely during the lockdown, we’re immensely glad to be able to continue to entertain and bring exciting content for our audience even at a time like this and hope that fans across the world enjoy and share their love towards the film.”

Mahesh Narayanan said the film is a computer screen-based drama thriller. “A new concept that has barely been explored in Indian cinema. People are attempting to stay virtually connected during these unprecedented times, and we wanted to take this concept a step further by exploring a unique format of storytelling through multiple screen devices,” he said in the statement.

“This film would not have been conceptualized or created without the virtual communication software and their developers. I hope this will inspire many artists to realize their creativity during such times and turn these challenging situations into opportunities to discover a new narrative of storytelling.”

