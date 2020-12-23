Fahadh Faasil’s Malik to release in cinemas on May 13, 2021

Actor Fahadh Faasil’s upcoming release Malik has become the first Malayalam film to announce a theatrical release date for next year. Even as Malayalam industry waits for the theatres to open, makers of Malik have confirmed they will release the movie on May 13 next year.

A new poster of Malik with release rate has surfaced online and has immediately gone viral.

Tipped to be a crime drama, Malik’s story unfolds in a span of two weeks. The film, which has been directed by Mahesh Narayanan, also stars Nimisha Sajayan, Joju George, Dileesh Pothan and Divya Prabha among others.

It was after completing work on Malik did Mahesh Narayanan and Fahadh Faasil reunited for CU Soon, which had its premiere on Amazon Prime a few months ago. The film was conceptualized, shot and released during the pandemic. The entire story of the movie unfolds on multiple digital screens.

Earlier this year, reports emerged that Malik will head the OTT way and its release rights have been snapped by a leading OTT player in the market.

In an interview with Manorama online, Mahesh opened up on Malik, its release plans and the fate of movies post lockdown.

Putting to rest rumours that indicated Malik has been snapped for OTT release, Mahesh said: “There is a huge demand for Malik, but we are firm on a theatrical release for multiple reasons. First of all, I believe it is a film that has been conceived and made for theatre-going audiences. Of course, the wide canvas itself demands a theatre experience. Plus, even economically, it’s not feasible for us to explore such an idea. It’s also about the whole eco-system where multiple stakeholders are involved and we don’t want to bypass the system.”

Mahesh pointed out that watching movies in theatres will no longer be the same in the post COVID-19 era.

“Nobody knows how things will pan out at least in the next six months. Even if things swing back to normal, watching a film in a theatre will be different, with social distancing protocols in place. The concept of housefull shows itself will not exist. So obviously, producers need to explore different strategies and the 30-day OTT window could come down to even 10. For fans and youth, the first 10 days could be enough, and then it could switch to streaming platforms,” he said.

