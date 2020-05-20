Fahadh Faasil’s Malik won’t have direct OTT release, confirms director Mahesh Narayanan

Filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan has clarified his upcoming Malayalam film Malik, starring Fahadh Faasil, is not headed for a direct OTT release. In his latest interview with Manorama online, Mahesh opened up on Malik, its release plans and the fate of movies post lockdown.

Putting rumours to rest that indicated Malik has been snapped for OTT release, Mahesh said: “There is a huge demand for Malik, but we are firm on a theatrical release for multiple reasons. First of all, I believe it is a film that has been conceived and made for theatre-going audience. Of course, the wide canvas itself demands a theatre experience. Plus, even economically, it’s not feasible for us to explore such an idea. It’s also about the whole eco-system where multiple stakeholders are involved and we don’t want to bypass the system.”

Mahesh pointed out that watching movie in theatres will no longer be the same in post Covid-19 era.

“Nobody knows how things will pan out at least in the next six months. Even if things swing back to normal, watching a film in a theatre will be different, with social distancing protocols in place. The concept of houseful shows itself will not exist. So obviously, producers need to explore different strategies and the 30-day OTT window could come down to even 10. For fans and youth, the first 10 days could be enough, and then it could switch to streaming platforms,” he said.

Mahesh also confirmed that Malik is current in the post-production phase. The team has just resumed dubbing and they’re hopeful begin VFX work which will take place in Hyderabad and Mumbai.

Tipped to be a crime drama, Malik’s story unfolds in a span of two weeks. The film also stars Nimisha Sajayan, Joju George, Dileesh Pothan and Divya Prabha among others.

