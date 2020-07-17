Fahadh Faasil, Suriya likely to make OTT debut with Mani Ratnam’s upcoming web series

Popular southern actors Fahadh Faasil and Suriya are said to have been approached for upcoming web series Navarasa, which will be bankrolled by Mani Ratnam and nine filmmakers are coming together to helm nine different segments in this show.

Multiple reports have emerged that this show could bring together the biggest casting coup in OTT history. From Fahadh Faasil to Suriya and Vijay Sethupathi among many others, several actors are said to have already given their nod to be part of this prestigious project.

This project will mark the directorial debut of actors Arvind Swami and Siddharth, who will direct one episode each apart from Sudha Kongara, Jayendra, Gautham Menon, Bejoy Nambiar, Karthick Naren and KV Anand among others.

It is still yet unknown if Ratnam will direct one of the episodes or will only be involved as the producer. An official announcement regarding the project is yet awaited from the filmmaker’s end.

As per a recent Cinema Express report, the Roja filmmaker will direct one episode. Apparently, part of the income from the series will be given to workers of Tamil industry, who have been jobless over the last few months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Mani Ratnam is raring to get back to the sets of his upcoming magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan, which is based on Kalki’s epic Tamil novel of the same name. The project went on the floors in Thailand last December where the first schedule was filmed for over 90 days.

Also read: Shilpa Shetty says she ‘flew private’ to bring daughter Samisha home: ‘At 45, to have a newborn, takes guts’

Actors Karthi, Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya Lekshmi took part in the first schedule. The cast so far includes Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Vikram Prabhu, Amitabh Bachchan, Mohan Babu and Aishwarya Rai among others.

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has already confirmed that she is part of the project, will be seen playing dual roles in the highly anticipated project, according to trusted sources.

Follow @htshowbiz for more