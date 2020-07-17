Sections
Home / Regional Movies / Fahadh Faasil, Suriya likely to make OTT debut with Mani Ratnam’s upcoming web series

Fahadh Faasil, Suriya likely to make OTT debut with Mani Ratnam’s upcoming web series

As per media reports, Fahadh Faasil and Suriya have been approached for a web series called Navarasa, which will be produced by Mani Ratnam.

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 16:10 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times Chennai

Navarasa will be directed by nine filmmakers.

Popular southern actors Fahadh Faasil and Suriya are said to have been approached for upcoming web series Navarasa, which will be bankrolled by Mani Ratnam and nine filmmakers are coming together to helm nine different segments in this show.

Multiple reports have emerged that this show could bring together the biggest casting coup in OTT history. From Fahadh Faasil to Suriya and Vijay Sethupathi among many others, several actors are said to have already given their nod to be part of this prestigious project.

This project will mark the directorial debut of actors Arvind Swami and Siddharth, who will direct one episode each apart from Sudha Kongara, Jayendra, Gautham Menon, Bejoy Nambiar, Karthick Naren and KV Anand among others.

It is still yet unknown if Ratnam will direct one of the episodes or will only be involved as the producer. An official announcement regarding the project is yet awaited from the filmmaker’s end.



As per a recent Cinema Express report, the Roja filmmaker will direct one episode. Apparently, part of the income from the series will be given to workers of Tamil industry, who have been jobless over the last few months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Mani Ratnam is raring to get back to the sets of his upcoming magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan, which is based on Kalki’s epic Tamil novel of the same name. The project went on the floors in Thailand last December where the first schedule was filmed for over 90 days.

Also read: Shilpa Shetty says she ‘flew private’ to bring daughter Samisha home: ‘At 45, to have a newborn, takes guts’

Actors Karthi, Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya Lekshmi took part in the first schedule. The cast so far includes Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Vikram Prabhu, Amitabh Bachchan, Mohan Babu and Aishwarya Rai among others.

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has already confirmed that she is part of the project, will be seen playing dual roles in the highly anticipated project, according to trusted sources.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Corgi named Lychee loves zoomies so much that he may be dreaming about them
Jul 17, 2020 17:07 IST
Mumbai: ADG (law and order), Vinoy Kumar Choubey, tests positive for Covid-19
Jul 17, 2020 17:04 IST
The cameras are rolling again: Hollywood resumes work
Jul 17, 2020 17:03 IST
JAC Jharkhand 12th arts, science, commerce results 2020 declared, get direct links here
Jul 17, 2020 17:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.