Fahadh Faasil to join hands with Premam director Alphonse Puthren for a musical titled Paattu

Filmmaker Alphonse Puthren, who rose to fame with the highly successful Malayalam romantic drama Premam, has finally announced his next project. He took to Facebook to announce that his next Malayalam film is titled Paattu and it will star Fahadh Faasil in the lead.

“My next feature film’s name is Paattu. Fahadh Faasil is the hero. Produced by UGM Entertainments. This time I’ll be doing music too. It will be in Malayalam language. Will update the rest of the crew and cast members while the feature film progresses,” Alphonse wrote in his Facebook post.

It’s been five years since the release of Premam and Alphonse is finally ready with his next project. A few years ago, there were reports that he was going to team up with actor Simbu for a Tamil project. It was tipped to be an action flick but the film never took off.

In 2017, Alphonse said that his next film will revolve around music. Interestingly, the film he’s planning to make with Fahadh will revolve around music as its title means song or music. “In two months, I hope to start my next film. This time I was learning and preparing for my next film. The film revolves around music, so in order to talk about the ocean I must know what it is like. I have dipped my legs and I’ve got wet in the ocean of music. That is why I took a small gap to start the film,” Puthren had written on his Facebook page.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut to be provided Y+ category security. Here’s what it means

Puthren had said he spent over two years learning about music. “I don’t know how to swim nor do I ride a boat nor do I own a ship to travel in the ocean. All I have is the will to go forward like the hero in ‘Life of Pie’,” he said.

Talking about the film, Puthren confirmed it will have “love” and “friendship”, his popular tropes from Premam. “But the story is not a love story like Premam, nor is it a serious comedy thriller like Neram. I hope it will be a simple film with comedy and emotions,” he said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more