Fan asks Samantha Akkineni to divorce Naga Chaitanya, see her hilarious response

Samantha Akkineni gave a funny reply to a fan who asked her to divorce husband Naga Chaitanya and marry him instead. See it here.

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 14:18 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Samantha Akkineni married Naga Chaitanya in 2017.

Samantha Akkineni treated her Insta-fam to a gorgeous photo of herself and one of her fans could not stop himself from asking her to marry him. He commented on her picture, asking her to divorce her husband Naga Chaitanya, and marry him instead.

The fan wrote in Telugu, “Divorce Naga Chaitanya. Let’s get married.” Samantha had a hilarious reply. She wrote back in Telugu, “Difficult. Do one thing, ask Naga Chaitanya only.”

 

Chaitanya and Samantha, lovingly nicknamed Chai-Sam by fans, met on the sets of Gautham Menon’s Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010. It is believed that love blossomed during the making of Autonagar Surya (2014). After being in a relationship for a few years, they got married in Goa in 2017. It was one of the most-spoken-about weddings in the industry.



Earlier this year, on their third wedding anniversary, Samantha wished Chaitanya with an adorable Instagram post. “You are my person and I am yours , that whatever door we come to, we will open it together. Happy anniversary husband @chayakkineni,” she wrote, sharing a black-and-white picture of them dressed in traditional outfits.

Also read: Kajal Aggarwal, Gautam Kitchlu pose in front of Gateway of India, her dainty mangalsutra is like nothing we’ve seen before

The post got a lot of love from fans and celebrities alike. Rana Daggubati, Raashi Khanna, Akhil Akkineni and Pragya Jaiswal were among those who wished Chaitanya and Samantha a lifetime of happiness.

Samantha will soon make her digital debut with the second season of Amazon Prime Video series The Family Man, which stars Manoj Bajpayee as a middle-class man secretly working for the National Investigation Agency. Talking about her digital series, she had said in an Instagram live, “This is the most excitement you will see on my face. I completed dubbing of the series. Oh my god! It is so kick-a**!”

Samantha was seen dubbing for The Family Man season 2 in August. Its release has been pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

