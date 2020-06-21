Father’s Day: Chiranjeevi shares throwback picture of father with baby Ram Charan

Sections
On father’s Day, Chiranjeevi shared a previously unseen photo of Ram Charan with his father.

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 18:08 IST

By Karthik Kumar,

On father’s Day, Chiranjeevi shared a photo of his father and son Ram Charan.

Actor Chiranjeevi on Sunday, on the occasion of Father’s Day, shared a throwback picture of his father holding baby Ram Charan in his arms. “Chirutha with my charming Dad,” tweeted Chiranjeevi. Actor Ram Charan’s fans were quick to lap up the picture which has been shared for the first time.

Chirutha is the title of the film which launched Ram Charan’s career. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film also marked the Telugu debut of Neha Sharma. On the career front, Chiranjeevi currently awaits the release of Telugu film Acharya. In the film, Chiranjeevi is rumoured to be playing dual roles. The film is being directed by Koratala Siva.

 

The movie will be about a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation and embezzlement of temple funds and donations.



The film will have cinematography by Tirru while Sreekar Prasad will take care of editing. Suresh Selvarajan will handle the production design.

Trisha was signed as the leading lady. However, she recently opted out of the project due to creative differences. Kajal Aggarwal was brought in as her replacement; however, recent reports suggest that Kajal has also opted out of the project citing dates issue with one of her upcoming Tamil projects.

Chiranjeevi will also star in the Telugu remake of Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer soon. Sujeeth of Saaho fame has been roped in to direct the project which will take off later this year. He recently confirmed that Sujeeth has already started working on the script.

