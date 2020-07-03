Filmmaker Ajay Gnanamuthu slashes pay by 40 percent for Cobra

Filmmaker Ajay Gnanamuthu, keeping in mind the current Covid-19 situation, has slashed his remuneration by 40 percent for upcoming Tamil action-thriller Cobra, its makers have revealed. As per a statement, Ajay has slashed his pay cut by 40 percent which equals to about Rs 1.5 crore.

Ajay Gnanamuthu rose to fame with the highly successful Tamil thriller Imaikka Nodigal, which featured Nayanthara and Anurag Kashyap in key roles. Cobra marks his maiden collaboration with actor Vikram.

Cobra, which marks the third time union of Vikram and AR Rahman after Raavanan and I, was officially announced in May. Former Indian pacer Irrfan Pathan plays the antagonist and this project marks his acting debut.

Produced by 7 Screen Studio in association with Viacom 18 Studios, the project went on the floors in August 2019 and the makers are hopeful to release it this year. “This film will be a Pan-Indian project catering to the Tamil, Hindi and Telugu audience. It will be produced on a massive scale in association with Viacom 18 Motion Pictures. The cast and technicians will have big names of all industries collaborating for this film,” read a statement from the makers.

Talking about the project, Ajay had told Times of India: “The only thing I can divulge right now is that Vikram’s role will be a challenging one. Of course, he has always taken up challenging roles, but I think this one will be better than all of those.”

Vikram had wrapped up shooting for Cobra in January 2020. In February, he joined the sets of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan. Vikram also has a project with filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj next. This film will see the actor share screen space with his son, Dhruv, who made his acting debut last year with Adithya Varma, Tamil remake of Arjun Reddy.

