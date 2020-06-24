Filmmaker Gopi Nainar clarifies Keerthy Suresh is not part of Aramm 2

Sections
Gopi Nainar has refuted rumours that he has brought Keerthy Suresh on board Aramm 2.

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 20:51 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times Chennai

Keerthy Suresh is not a part of Aramm 2.

Filmmaker Gopi Nainar has refuted rumours about roping in actor Keerthy Suresh for upcoming Tamil film Aramm 2, a sequel to Aramm, which featured Nayanthara in the lead.

Nayanthara’s socio-political thriller, which follows a day in the life of district collector Madhivadhani, marked the directorial debut of Gopi Nainar. The film released in 2018 and was a sleeper hit. A week after the release of Aramm, its producer K Rajesh confirmed that a sequel is in the offing and it will be even more powerful and hard-hitting.

However, several reports indicated that the sequel has been dropped. Some recent reports claimed that Gopi Nainar is planning to make the sequel with Keerthy Suresh.

In a report by India Today, Nainar has clarified he hasn’t signed Keerthy Suresh for Aramm 2 and the film hasn’t been dropped either. “I will make Aramm 2 only with Nayanthara and not with anyone else. These are baseless rumours and I am quite upset about it,” Nainar said.



He further added: “Due to the coronavirus pandemic, I am not sure when things will get back to normal. So, I can’t comment on the progress of the project as of now.”

In a media interaction last year, Nainar clarified that Nayanthara won’t be seen playing a politician in the sequel of Aramm. “Nayanthara won’t be playing a politician but the film will continue to address important social issues. It will be more hard-hitting than the first part,” he had said.

Meanwhile, Gopi Nainar is waiting to resume shooting for his upcoming boxing-based Tamil film featuring actor Jai in the lead.

