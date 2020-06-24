Filmmaker Gopi Nainar clarifies Keerthy Suresh is not part of Aramm 2
Gopi Nainar has refuted rumours that he has brought Keerthy Suresh on board Aramm 2.
Filmmaker Gopi Nainar has refuted rumours about roping in actor Keerthy Suresh for upcoming Tamil film Aramm 2, a sequel to Aramm, which featured Nayanthara in the lead.
Nayanthara’s socio-political thriller, which follows a day in the life of district collector Madhivadhani, marked the directorial debut of Gopi Nainar. The film released in 2018 and was a sleeper hit. A week after the release of Aramm, its producer K Rajesh confirmed that a sequel is in the offing and it will be even more powerful and hard-hitting.
However, several reports indicated that the sequel has been dropped. Some recent reports claimed that Gopi Nainar is planning to make the sequel with Keerthy Suresh.
In a report by India Today, Nainar has clarified he hasn’t signed Keerthy Suresh for Aramm 2 and the film hasn’t been dropped either. “I will make Aramm 2 only with Nayanthara and not with anyone else. These are baseless rumours and I am quite upset about it,” Nainar said.
He further added: “Due to the coronavirus pandemic, I am not sure when things will get back to normal. So, I can’t comment on the progress of the project as of now.”
In a media interaction last year, Nainar clarified that Nayanthara won’t be seen playing a politician in the sequel of Aramm. “Nayanthara won’t be playing a politician but the film will continue to address important social issues. It will be more hard-hitting than the first part,” he had said.
Meanwhile, Gopi Nainar is waiting to resume shooting for his upcoming boxing-based Tamil film featuring actor Jai in the lead.
