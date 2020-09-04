Sections
Filmmaker Vetrimaaran confirms working on a script for actor Vijay

Director Vetrimaaran is currently working on a script for actor Vijay, he confirmed in a recent interview. The filmmaker said that he is waiting for a call from the actor so that he can take the project forward.

Filmmaker Vetrimaaran, whose last release was Tamil rural revenge drama Asuran, has confirmed he is working on a script for actor Vijay. He said that he is waiting for a call from Vijay to initiate the next step to finalise the project.

In his latest interview to Tamil magazine Vikatan, Vetrimaaran has opened up about his project with Vijay. “I’m working on a script for Vijay. Whenever I get the call from him, I will pitch it and take it forward,” the filmmaker said.

Known for helming films such as Polladhavan, Aadukalam, Visaranai and Vada Chennai, Vetrimaaran currently has three projects in his kitty. His immediate next project will be with actor-comedian Soori. Apparently, the film with Soori will be based on Meeran Moideen’s novel Ajnabee, centered on a man who sells balloons for a living.

In a media interaction, Soori said that he agreed to be a part of the project after hearing just one line of the story from Vetrimaaran. “It’s every actor’s dream to work with Vetri sir. When he called and told me he has this story which he’d like to make with me, I didn’t even think for a minute to give my nod.”



It was recently announced that Vetrimaaran, who is known for his long-term association with Dhanush, will join hands with Suriya for the first time for the upcoming project Vaadivasal, based on the novel of the same name by CS Chellapa.

Vaadivasal will unfold against the backdrop of Jallikattu, the ancient sport practised in Tamil Nadu in which a bull has to be tamed. It will be produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu, who had bankrolled Vetrimaaran’s last film Asuran, starring Dhanush. However, Suriya will only work on Vaadivasal after he completes his immediate next project Aruvaa with director Hari.

