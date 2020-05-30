Filmmaker Vijay, wife Aishwarya blessed with baby boy

Filmmaker Vijay, who got married for second time last July to Chennai-based doctor R Aishwarya in a close-knit ceremony, has been blessed with a baby boy. As per Vijay’s publicist, both the mother and child are healthy.

When Vijay got married to Aishwarya, he issued a statement and said it was an arranged marriage. The filmmaker is popular for directing Tamil films such as Deiva Thirumagal and Thaandavam. “I am happy to announce my marriage with Dr R Aishwarya and it is going to be a private ceremony which will be held in July 2019. With all your love and blessings, am embarking on a new chapter in my life,” Vijay had said.

Vijay was previously married to actor Amala Paul. However, the couple got divorced in 2017 following differences.

In 2014, Vijay and Amala made their relationship public and got married in a grand event. After staying together for three years, they decided to parts ways and Vijay had revealed the decision to end the relationship was taken due to trust issues. “The base for any marital relationship is honesty and trust. When that is breached, the very existence of committed relationship becomes meaningless. I really value the institution of marriage and relationship a lot. Not even in my worst dreams did I think it will end. But yes, today, I don’t have any choice. With lots of pain in my heart, I have decided to move on in life in a dignified manner,” Vijay had said in a statement.

Vijay, whose last directorial venture was Prabhudeva and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer Devi 2, is currently working on the Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivi, starring Kangana Ranaut.

Kangana, who was last seen in Ashwini Iyer Tiwari’s Panga, spent close to six months on prepping for this project. She underwent Bharatanatyam classes, learnt Tamil and even spent hours in the prosthetic make up sessions.

