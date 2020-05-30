Sections
Home / Regional Movies / Filmmaker Vijay, wife Aishwarya blessed with baby boy

Filmmaker Vijay, wife Aishwarya blessed with baby boy

Actor Vijay and his doctor wife R Aishwarya became parents to a baby boy. Vijay has directed films like Deiva Thirumagal and Thaandavam.

Updated: May 30, 2020 16:55 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times Chennai

Vijay and R Aishwarya at their wedding.

Filmmaker Vijay, who got married for second time last July to Chennai-based doctor R Aishwarya in a close-knit ceremony, has been blessed with a baby boy. As per Vijay’s publicist, both the mother and child are healthy.

When Vijay got married to Aishwarya, he issued a statement and said it was an arranged marriage. The filmmaker is popular for directing Tamil films such as Deiva Thirumagal and Thaandavam. “I am happy to announce my marriage with Dr R Aishwarya and it is going to be a private ceremony which will be held in July 2019. With all your love and blessings, am embarking on a new chapter in my life,” Vijay had said.

Vijay was previously married to actor Amala Paul. However, the couple got divorced in 2017 following differences.

In 2014, Vijay and Amala made their relationship public and got married in a grand event. After staying together for three years, they decided to parts ways and Vijay had revealed the decision to end the relationship was taken due to trust issues. “The base for any marital relationship is honesty and trust. When that is breached, the very existence of committed relationship becomes meaningless. I really value the institution of marriage and relationship a lot. Not even in my worst dreams did I think it will end. But yes, today, I don’t have any choice. With lots of pain in my heart, I have decided to move on in life in a dignified manner,” Vijay had said in a statement.



Also read: Step inside Hrithik Roshan’s sea-facing home, Asha Negi says she was depressed after her shows didn’t work

Vijay, whose last directorial venture was Prabhudeva and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer Devi 2, is currently working on the Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivi, starring Kangana Ranaut.

Kangana, who was last seen in Ashwini Iyer Tiwari’s Panga, spent close to six months on prepping for this project. She underwent Bharatanatyam classes, learnt Tamil and even spent hours in the prosthetic make up sessions.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Primary students to study on digital learning platform from June 1 in Bihar
May 30, 2020 17:43 IST
Jailed poet Vara Vara Rao’s wife moves Mumbai court, demands to know his health status
May 30, 2020 17:36 IST
PM Modi wishes Kashmiri Pandits on Jyeshtha Ashtami
May 30, 2020 17:36 IST
15 fit players enough for teams when EPL resumes in pandemic
May 30, 2020 17:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.