First look of Pa Ranjith’s upcoming Tamil boxing drama Salpetta to be released this week

Tamil boxing drama Salpetta will shine the spotlight on boxing clubs in north Chennai. Arya plays a boxer from a backward community.

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 15:24 IST

By Haricharan Pudipeddi, Hindustan Times Chennai

Pa Ranjith with Arya during the filming of Salpetta.

The first look of Pa Ranjith’s upcoming Tamil boxing drama Salpetta, set in the 1990s of north Chennai, will be unveiled this week, reliable sources have confirmed. The film features Arya in the role of a boxer. The actor underwent unbelievable transformation for his role.

A source from the film’s unit has said that the first look will be released on December 2. This film will shine the spotlight on boxing clubs in north Chennai. Arya plays a boxer from a backward community.

Recently, there were rumours that Salpetta could be the remake of Anurag Kashyap’s Mukkabaaz, which was about caste politics and a boxer from a backward community. However, the source clarified that it’s an original script.

“The film will be about the boxing culture of 1990s in north Chennai. It’ll be a very realistic tale,” the source added.



Over the last 12 months, Arya has extensively worked out to build a ripped body for his character in Salpetta. Not long ago, he teased fans with his workout routine for the project in a Twitter post. In a video, he made doing a 150 kg squat look like a cakewalk.

Also read: Deepika Padukone is the only person Ananya Panday will hug, says ‘I love you Aka’. See their photo

Ranjith had originally planned this movie with Suriya. For reasons unknown, the plan didn’t materialize and Ranjith went ahead and roped in Arya, who has set great standards with his fitness in the industry.

Ranjith returns to making a film in the north Chennai setting after two projects with actor Rajinikanth. He had previously made Madras, about the local politics and rowdyism in north Chennai, with Karthi in the lead.

