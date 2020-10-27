Four Telugu directors join hands for Netflix’s anthology on love stories

The shoot of this Netflix project will commence next year.

Streaming giant Netflix India has roped in four popular Telugu filmmakers for their upcoming Telugu anthology which will be made on the theme of love. Krish Jagarlamudi, Shiva Nirvana, Nandini Reddy and Ajay Bhupathi have been signed for this project.

As per a report by Telugu 360, Netflix has already completed the agreement work for the project and the shoot will commence next year. The directors are currently busy with the script work and the web series is expected to release in 2022.

It’s worth mentioning that this will be Netflix’s second Telugu production venture after Lust Stories. The Telugu version of Lust Stories has been directed by Nandini Reddy, Sankalp Reddy and Tharun Bhascker. Arjun Reddy fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga was supposed to direct one segment but he opted out following creative differences.

Released as a Netflix original, Lust Stories featured Kiara Advani, Radhika Apte, and Manisha Koirala. The anthology film - featuring four short film segments and centered on the theme of lust - was directed by Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, and Dibakar Banerjee, respectively.

Meanwhile, Krish, Shiva Nirvana, Nandini Reddy and Ajay Bhupathi are currently busy with their respective assignments.

Krish is currently filming a yet-untitled Telugu project with Vaishnav Tej and Rakul Preet Singh. Shiva Nirvana has resumed shooting for Nani’s Tuck Jagadish whereas Ajay Bhupathi will soon commence work on his upcoming Telugu-Tamil bilingual Maha Samudram, which also stars Siddharth, Sharwanand, Aditi Rao Hydari and Anu Emmanuel.

Nandini Reddy, on the other hand, is all set to reunite with Samantha Ruth Prabhu for a yet-untitled Telugu horror film. They duo last worked together in Telugu film Hey Baby, a remake of Korean comedy Miss Granny.

