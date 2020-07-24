Sections
Home / Regional Movies / French Biriyani movie review: A terrific Danish Sait headlines this passable comedy of errors

French Biriyani movie review: A terrific Danish Sait headlines this passable comedy of errors

French Biriyani review: There’s so much happening in Danish Sait starrer French Biriyani, there’s so much chaos, yet it manages to entertain in its own way.

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 12:05 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

French Biriyani stars Kannada comedian Danish Sait in prominent role.

French Biriyani
Director: Pannaga Bharana
Cast: Danish Sait, Sal Yusuf, Disha Madan and Rangayana Raghu

French Biriyani, which is the second Kannada film after Law to have its world premiere on Amazon Prime, is a straightforward action comedy that works mostly because it never takes itself seriously. Centred on a bunch of characters, including a French emigrant, who are after a missing bag, the film manages to stay afloat right till the end because it makes use of improv comedy to deliver some fun stretches. The film, which follows three days in the life of an autorickshaw driver and a French emigrant in Bengaluru, has a lot in common with Delhi Belly but isn’t as wholesomely funny as its Bollywood counterpart.

It’s interesting how the film brings together a bunch of characters from different walks of life, cultures and religions and pits them against each other in a story about mistaken identity and a lost bag. The result is not something that’ll instantly strike a chord with everyone, but it definitely doesn’t disappoint, courtesy some genuinely funny stretches. There’s so much happening in French Biriyani, there’s so much chaos, yet it manages to entertain in its own way. There are some dull stretches but thankfully there’s enough comedy to lighten up the overall mood.

 



Danish Sait as Asgar, the Urdu speaking auto rickshaw driver, is a riot. Scenes between him and Sal Yusuf, who plays the French emigrant, are easily the film’s best moments. Sait breathes so much life into the film with his flawless portrayal of a local Muslim who speaks Urdu mixed with Kannada. Scenes featuring him pave way to some mindless comedy but you won’t mind given there’s not much happening in the film even though it’s filled with a lot of other characters.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut’s entire career is standing on pillar of nepotism, tweets Nagma; her team posts four-point rebuttal

It’d be too much to expect French Biriyani to be funnier. Agreed, it could’ve taken the help of a better writer to make the screenplay more interesting, but the way it manages to talk about Bengaluru’s cultural diversity without taking potshots at anyone deserves to be applauded. When you take out the IT parks of Bengaluru, pretty much everything that’s left is what French Biriyani attempts to narrate through its story, and it does a pretty decent job getting a lot of things on point in its depiction.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

US-China tensions jolt yen to one-month high
Jul 24, 2020 12:18 IST
After HC order, Cong calls meeting; assembly session expected soon
Jul 24, 2020 12:06 IST
Ever heard of ‘elephant yoga’? Video shows jumbo giants exercising
Jul 24, 2020 12:03 IST
India needs further economic reforms to attract more investment, says IMF
Jul 24, 2020 12:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.