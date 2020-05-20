From Chiranjeevi to Ram Charan and SS Rajamouli, many Telugu celebs wish Jr NTR on 37th birthday

Jr NTR will be seen next in RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli.

Several Telugu film personalities took to social media on Wednesday to wish actor Jr NTR aka Tarak on his 37th birthday. From filmmaker SS Rajamouli to actors Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Anushka Shetty were among the most noted personalities to wish Tarak on this special occasion.

Rajamouli wrote on Instagram: “I am glad you were a part of my journey from the start! Happy birthday dear Tarak. I couldn’t have found a better Bheem.”

Rajamouli and Tarak have worked together in three films. The upcoming magnum opus RRR will be their fourth collaboration.

Anushka Shetty wrote on her Instagram page: “Wishing Tarak a very Happy Birthday and a Healthy life ahead. Eagerly waiting for #RRR. Best wishes to whole team.”

Ram Charan, who will be sharing screen space alongside Tarak in RRR, tweeted: “Happy birthday to my dear brother. I know I owe you a return gift. But, I promise I will give you the best. More celebrations await.”

Actor Sai Dharam Tej tweeted: “Wishing one of the best performers of our Telugu film industry a very happy birthday @tarak9999. May all your wishes come true, Tarak.”

Actor Ram Pothineni tweeted: “When life throws every negative force at you and tries to move you, but you stand your ground. Like a ROCK. You move the people watching you. Have a blessed year my brother.”

Jr NTR will next be seen in Rajamouli’s RRR, in which he will be seen as Komaram Bheem, a popular Telugu revolutionary.

In RRR, NTR and Ram Charan play brothers in the modern day portion and will be seen as Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju in the period portion which will be the flashback episode.

In a press meet last March, Rajamouli said that RRR will be a fictional story set in 1920s pre-independent era and it will be based on few years in the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

