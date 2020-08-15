Good Luck Sakhi teaser: Nagesh Kukunoor’s film features Keerthy Suresh as a sharpshooter

Sections
The teaser of Keerthy Suresh starrer Good Luck Sakhi was unveiled on the 74th Independence Day. Watch it here.

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 13:11 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times Chennai

Kaeerhy Suresh in a still from the Good Luck Sakhi teaser.

The teaser of Keerthy Suresh’s upcoming Telugu film Good Luck Sakhi was unveiled on the occasion of Independence Day on Saturday. The film, which marks Nagesh Kukunoor’s foray into Telugu filmdom, features Keerthy in the role of a sharpshooter.

The teaser was first shared by actor Prabhas on his social media handles. He wrote, “My congratulations and best wishes to the entire team of #GoodLuckSakhi.”

 

The teaser opens with Keerthy’s character and we are told by a voice-over that she is called “Bad luck Sakhi” by the villagers. A series of shots give us a glimpse of all the bad things that happen in Sakhi’s life. Aadi Pinisetty plays her friend and scenes between them hints at good friendship.



Towards the end of the teaser, we see Sakhi training to become a sharpshooter. Actor Jagapathi Babu plays the coach.

The film marks Nagesh Kukunoor’s debut in Telugu filmdom. In a recent interview, he revealed that he’s terrified about finally making a film in Telugu, which is his mother tongue.

“It’s my mother tongue but I never learned to read and write in Telugu. It’s one of my biggest regrets. So every time I was either offered a Telugu film or thought about it, I was always terrified. It’s like delving into a new language. I knew whenever I do direct, I would have to do a lot of homework,” he said.

Devi Sri Prasad has composed the music. Produced by Sudheer Chandra, the film has been predominantly shot in Hyderabad and Pune.

