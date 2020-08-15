Good Luck Sakhi teaser: Nagesh Kukunoor’s film features Keerthy Suresh as a sharpshooter

The teaser of Keerthy Suresh’s upcoming Telugu film Good Luck Sakhi was unveiled on the occasion of Independence Day on Saturday. The film, which marks Nagesh Kukunoor’s foray into Telugu filmdom, features Keerthy in the role of a sharpshooter.

The teaser was first shared by actor Prabhas on his social media handles. He wrote, “My congratulations and best wishes to the entire team of #GoodLuckSakhi.”

The teaser opens with Keerthy’s character and we are told by a voice-over that she is called “Bad luck Sakhi” by the villagers. A series of shots give us a glimpse of all the bad things that happen in Sakhi’s life. Aadi Pinisetty plays her friend and scenes between them hints at good friendship.

Towards the end of the teaser, we see Sakhi training to become a sharpshooter. Actor Jagapathi Babu plays the coach.

The film marks Nagesh Kukunoor’s debut in Telugu filmdom. In a recent interview, he revealed that he’s terrified about finally making a film in Telugu, which is his mother tongue.

Also read: Ankita Lokhande slams reports saying Sushant Singh Rajput paid her EMIs, his sister Shweta hails her as ‘an independent woman’

“It’s my mother tongue but I never learned to read and write in Telugu. It’s one of my biggest regrets. So every time I was either offered a Telugu film or thought about it, I was always terrified. It’s like delving into a new language. I knew whenever I do direct, I would have to do a lot of homework,” he said.

Devi Sri Prasad has composed the music. Produced by Sudheer Chandra, the film has been predominantly shot in Hyderabad and Pune.

Follow @htshowbiz for more