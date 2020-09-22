Sections
GV Prakash hints Soorarai Pottru director Sudha Kongara and Ajith could team up for an action film

GV Prakash, who had a live chat on Twitter with fans, revealed that Sudha Kongara might work with Ajith in an action thriller. Prakash has worked with Sudha in the upcoming release, Soorarai Pottru.

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 15:24 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times Chennai

GV Prakash has composed music for Sudha Kongara’s upcoming film, Soorarai Pottru. He mentioned about Sudha-Ajith possible collaboration in an interaction with fans.

Actor-composer GV Prakash Kumar, who has worked with Sudha Kongara in forthcoming Tamil film Soorarai Pottru, has hinted that the filmmaker could soon team up with actor Ajith Kumar for an out-and-out action film.

In a live chat with his fans on Twitter, Prakash opened up about Sudha’s possible collaboration with Ajith.

“If the project happens, it’ll be amazing. I’ve heard the script from Sudha and it’s fantastic. If Soorarai Pottru is on one level, this film will be on another level altogether. It’ll be a huge action film (sic),” Prakash said.

 



Sudha Kongara-directed Soorarai Pottru, which stars Suriya in the lead, is gearing up to premiere on Amazon Prime on October 30. The film, based on the life of Captain GR Gopinath – founder of the budget airline Air Deccan, marks Suriya’s maiden collaboration with a female director.

Soorarai Pottru, which has been co-produced by Guneet Monga, also stars Aparna Balamurali, Paresh Rawal and veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu in crucial roles. GV Prakash Kumar has composed the music.

Meanwhile, Ajith is currently raring to get back on the sets of his upcoming Tamil film Valimai, which marks his fourth-time collaboration with director Siva.

The shoot of Valimai was stopped in February after Ajith suffered a minor injury on the sets while shooting a bike sequence. “Ajith was shooting for a bike-chase sequence in the city when his vehicle skidded. In the process, he bruised his arms and legs. The actor took a break of about 20 minutes and continued shooting for his portions. Only after he wrapped up the shoot did he visit his family doctor. The actor should recover in the next few days and will join the team for the next schedule soon,” a source was quoted in a report by Times of India.

Valimai, which marks Boney Kapoor’s second collaboration with Ajith, also stars Huma Qureshi and Karthikeya in crucial roles.

