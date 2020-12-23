Hansika Motwani is proud of her 50th film Maha: ‘Happy with the way it’s shaping up’

Actor Hansika Motwani on Wednesday took to Twitter to reveal that working on her 50th film Maha has been phenomenal. She went on to add that she’s extremely happy with the way the project is shaping up. The film, which is set to release next year, has been directed by UR Jameel.

“It’s been a phenomenal journey with my 50th film Maha. I thank my crew, co-stars, producer for investing their heart and soul into the film. Post-production work is in full swing and I am extremely happy with the way it’s shaping up,” Hansika tweeted.

The film and its first look poster were launched by Dhanush via a special tweet in August last year and the project went on the floors in November. The makers have so far released multiple posters of Hansika donning different avatars – from holding a gun in a bathtub filled with what appears to be blood to smoking against the backdrop of Varanasi.

Maha also stars Srikanth in a pivotal role and Simbu in an extended special cameo in the role of a pilot. It has music by Ghibran.

Also read: Nachunga Aise teaser: Kartik Aaryan debuts his digital avatar, promises to dance like no one’s watching. Watch

Jameel had said that Simbu will be seen for about 45 minutes in the film. “It is an extended cameo. He will appear in a song and in an action sequence. He plays a pilot in the film and has almost 30-45 minutes of screen time.” Simbu’s portion in the movie was shot in Goa.

Hansika recently suffered a minor injury while shooting an action sequence for Maha.

Follow @htshowbiz for more