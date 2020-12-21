Happy birthday Andrea Jeremiah: Makers of Pisaasu 2 unveil character poster

On the occasion of actor Andrea Jeremiah’s birthday, the makers of her upcoming Tamil horror-thriller Pisaasu 2 unveiled a special poster.

Mysskin took to Twitter and wrote: “Let’s light the candle and celebrate the special day of our protagonist Andrea. @andrea_jeremiah. Happy birthday and wishing you a long creative life.”

Andrea is the fresh addition to the Pisaasu franchise. Prayaga Martin played the lead role in the first part.

The sequel is being bankrolled by Rockfort Entertainment. As per recent statement, the shooting commenced from November. However, the makers are yet to officially announce the rest of the cast and crew.

The sequel will have music by Karthik Raja, eldest son of maestro Ilayaraja.

Pisaasu is the story of a ghost falling in love with a guy who was the last person to help her before she passes away. The original starred Naga, Prayaga Martin and Radha Ravi in important roles. The film was extremely well received at the box-office.

This will be Mysskin’s second sequel projects. He had recently commenced work on Thupparivaalan 2; however, he opted out of the project over budget constraints after shooting briefly. Following Mysskin’s exit, actor Vishal took over the reins of the project.

Work on Thupparivaalan 2 commenced last November in London. The makers had revealed in a statement that a predominant portion of the film will be shot in the UK.

“Mysskin had started location hunting in London last August and had spent about a month-and-a-half there. But when they started shooting in November, there were problems pertaining to location permission. Usually, when you shoot abroad, you need to have permissions in place at least a month in advance. But the team had no proper plan in place and the shoot had to be halted for several days because there were no permits. This cost them a lot of money, “ read a statement.

It was after opting out of Thupparivaalan 2, Mysskin took up Pisasu 2 and immediately commenced work on its pre-production.

