Happy birthday Chiranjeevi: 5 best dance numbers that prove his versatility as a dancer

If you are a Chiranjeevi fan and have followed his work over the years, one thing that has been common in most of his films is great dance numbers. While there’s no denying that Chiranjeevi was a self-made star with good acting chops and many memorable characters in his filmography, what truly sets him apart was his ability to mesmerize audiences with amazing dance skills which is why he was referred to as ‘King of Dance’ in Telugu cinema. There was a time when audiences would throng to cinemas to watch Chiranjeevi stun them with his dance moves. Even when he made a comeback to acting with Khaidi No 150 after 8 years of hiatus, he wowed his fans with a solid dance number at the age of 61.

Chiranjeevi influenced an entire generation of fans with his impeccable dance skills, including his own son Ram Charan and nephew Allu Arjun, who are undoubtedly the best dancers of the current era in Telugu cinema. On the occasion of his 64th birthday, we list down five best dance numbers of Chiranjeevi.

Bangaru Kodi Petta from Gharana Mogudu

Bangaru Kodi Petta, one of the earliest hit numbers from Chiranjeevi’s career, is a song with great repeat value even today. Gharana Mogudu continues to be one of the biggest hits in Chiranjeevi’s career. Given the song’s popularity, it was remixed and used in Ram Charan’s Magadheera.

Merupula La La La from Attaku Yamudu Ammayiki Mogudu

It’s unbelievable to see the ease with which Chiranjeevi dances in this song. The film was bankrolled by his brother-in-law Allu Aravind and it Vijayashanti as the female lead with veteran actor Vanisri making a comeback to Telugu industry after a decade.

Nadaka Kalisina from Hitler

Another hit number that continues to remain one of the best dance numbers of Chiranjeevi. Sung by SP Balasubrahmanyam and Chitra, the song saw Rambha match steps with Chiranjeevi with grace is a sight to cherish.

Dayi Dayi Damma from Indra

This hit track from Indra gained wide popularity for Chiranjeevi’s signature ‘veena step’. Shot in some exotic location abroad, the song features Chiranjeevi and Sonali Bendre dancing like it’s nobody’s business.

Ammudu Let’s Do Kummudu from Khaidi No 150

In his comeback film Khaidi No 150, Chiranjeevi treated his fans to one of his best dance numbers. He also made it clear that age is just a number and he can still give many young actors a run for their money with his charisma and dancing skills. The song saw Chiranjeevi popularise the ‘buckle step’ with ease, showing how it’s done like a boss.

