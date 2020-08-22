Happy birthday Chiranjeevi: Wishes pour in from Jr NTR, Rana Daggubati and Allu Arjun

Popular Telugu actors such as Jr NTR, Rana Daggubati and Allu Arjun among others took to Twitter on Saturday to wish actor Chiranjeevi on his 64th birthday. The actor’s fans have been trending the hashtag ‘HBD Megastar Chiranjeevi’ since Friday.

“Wishing THE MEGASTAR @KChiruTweets garu a very Happy Birthday. May you celebrate many such joyous birthdays in the years to come sir (sic),” Jr. NTR tweeted.

Rana Daggubati wrote: “THE MEGASTAR. Happy birthday sir! Have the best one (sic).” He also shared a picture with Chiranjeevi.

Allu Arjun wrote: “Many many happy returns of the day to our one & only MEGASTAR. My heart is always filled with respect, love & gratitude. My true Acharya is many ways (sic).”

Mahesh Babu tweeted: “Wishing you a very Happy Birthday @KChiruTweets garu! You’ve been an inspiration to an entire generation and will continue to be! Great health and happiness to you always (sic).”

Varun Tej tweeted: “Happy birthday Megastar! I feel so lucky and blessed to have you by my side. Thank you so much for inspiring me and a lot more. Love you to the moon and back! My Acharya (sic).”

Sai Dharam Tej wrote: “The movies he made make him a Megastar of cinema. The way he showers love and compassion, the way he takes care and organizes his family, the way he shows his concern towards the society makes him the Numero Uno Megastar for me (sic).”

On the career front, Chiranjeevi will be next seen on screen in Telugu film Acharya. As per reports, Acharya will be about a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation and embezzlement of temple funds and donations.

Acharya marks the maiden collaboration of Chiranjeevi and director Koratala Siva, best known for helming films such as Mirchi, Srimanthudu, Bharat Ane Nenu and Janatha Garage.

The film originally was supposed to mark Trisha’s return to Telugu filmdom after many years. However, she opted out of the project due to creative differences.

