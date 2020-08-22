Sections
Home / Regional Movies / Happy birthday Chiranjeevi: Wishes pour in from Jr NTR, Rana Daggubati and Allu Arjun

Happy birthday Chiranjeevi: Wishes pour in from Jr NTR, Rana Daggubati and Allu Arjun

On Chiranjeevi’s 64th birthday, a host of Telugu actors like Rana Daggubati, Allu Arjun and Jr NTR among others wished the Telugu star.

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 11:48 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Chiranjeevi turned 64 on Saturday.

Popular Telugu actors such as Jr NTR, Rana Daggubati and Allu Arjun among others took to Twitter on Saturday to wish actor Chiranjeevi on his 64th birthday. The actor’s fans have been trending the hashtag ‘HBD Megastar Chiranjeevi’ since Friday.

“Wishing THE MEGASTAR @KChiruTweets garu a very Happy Birthday. May you celebrate many such joyous birthdays in the years to come sir (sic),” Jr. NTR tweeted.

 

Rana Daggubati wrote: “THE MEGASTAR. Happy birthday sir! Have the best one (sic).” He also shared a picture with Chiranjeevi.



 

Allu Arjun wrote: “Many many happy returns of the day to our one & only MEGASTAR. My heart is always filled with respect, love & gratitude. My true Acharya is many ways (sic).”

 

Mahesh Babu tweeted: “Wishing you a very Happy Birthday @KChiruTweets garu! You’ve been an inspiration to an entire generation and will continue to be! Great health and happiness to you always (sic).”

 

Varun Tej tweeted: “Happy birthday Megastar! I feel so lucky and blessed to have you by my side. Thank you so much for inspiring me and a lot more. Love you to the moon and back! My Acharya (sic).”

 

Sai Dharam Tej wrote: “The movies he made make him a Megastar of cinema. The way he showers love and compassion, the way he takes care and organizes his family, the way he shows his concern towards the society makes him the Numero Uno Megastar for me (sic).”

 

Also read: Rhea Chakraborty’s WhatsApp chats with Mahesh Bhatt on day Sushant Singh Rajput died reveal filmmaker tried calling her

On the career front, Chiranjeevi will be next seen on screen in Telugu film Acharya. As per reports, Acharya will be about a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation and embezzlement of temple funds and donations.

Acharya marks the maiden collaboration of Chiranjeevi and director Koratala Siva, best known for helming films such as Mirchi, Srimanthudu, Bharat Ane Nenu and Janatha Garage.

The film originally was supposed to mark Trisha’s return to Telugu filmdom after many years. However, she opted out of the project due to creative differences.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Harry Potter film set at Warner Bros studio reopens tour for Potterheads
Aug 22, 2020 12:00 IST
Mumbai man shares images of hilariously relatable messages on placards
Aug 22, 2020 11:58 IST
‘Pranab Mukherjee deeply comatose, on ventilator support’: Hospital
Aug 22, 2020 12:07 IST
Looking forward to my Covid test: AB after joining RCB team in Dubai
Aug 22, 2020 11:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.