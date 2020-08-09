Sections
Happy Birthday Hansika Motwani: Makers of Maha unveil new poster

The makers of Maha have shared a new poster of the film on Hansika Motwani’s birthday. See it here.

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 14:32 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times Chennai

On Hansika Motwani’s 29th birthday, the makers of Maha unveiled a new poster featuring her.

The makers of the upcoming Tamil film, Maha, unveiled a special poster on Sunday on the special occasion of Hansika Motwani’s birthday. The poster features Hansika covering her face with hands smeared in blood.

The makers have so far teased audiences with multiple posters of Hansika donning different avatars, including one of her holding a gun in a bathtub filled with what appears to be blood and another of her smoking a clay pipe against the backdrop of Varanasi.

Maha was announced by Dhanush in a special tweet in August last year, in which he also shared the first look poster. The film went on the floors last November.

 



Recently, the makers revealed that Maha will feature actor Srikanth in a pivotal role. According to director Jameel, Srikanth’s role will be a surprise package as he will undergo a physical transformation. He went on to clarify that Srikanth doesn’t play the baddie in the film and that his look will be released shortly.

Last seen on screen in Vikram Prabhu’s Thuppakki Munai, Hansika has Atharvaa’s 100 and a Telugu comedy flick with Sundeep Kishan.

In a couple of her recent interviews, Hansika has expressed immense excitement over Maha as she believes the project offers her a lot of acting scope like no other film in recent times. She recently suffered a minor injury while shooting an action sequence. Apparently, the scene required her to do a somersault and she bruised herself in the process.

Maha, which happens to be Hansika’s 50th film, will also feature actor Simbu in a cameo. The film is expected to hit the screens later this year when theatres reopen.

