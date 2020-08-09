Sections
Home / Regional Movies / Happy Birthday Mahesh Babu: Motion poster of Sarkaru Vaari Paata released

Happy Birthday Mahesh Babu: Motion poster of Sarkaru Vaari Paata released

On Mahesh Babu’s birthday, motion poster of Sarkaru Vaari Paata released. See it here.

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 11:58 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times

Mahesh Babu had requested fans to not congregate on his birthday.

The makers of the upcoming Telugu film Sarkaru Vaari Paata unveiled the motion poster on Sunday on the occasion of Mahesh Babu’s birthday. The motion poster was released as a gift to Mahesh Babu’s fans. On Friday, Mahesh Babu took to Twitter, urging his fans to not celebrate his birthday this year.

“A kind request to my dear fans. I feel blessed and thankful to have all of you. I truly appreciate all the good deeds you do to make my special day worth remembering. Since we are battling a global pandemic this year, safety is indispensable. I request all my fans to avoid any social gatherings on my birthday. Please stay safe,” Mahesh wrote.

 

Sarkaru Vaari Paata marks the maiden collaboration of Mahesh Babu and filmmaker Parasuram. Keerthy Suresh has been roped in as well, in her first collaboration with Mahesh. If all goes as planned, the film will go on the floors later this year. The team is waiting for the Covid-19 situation to improve before beginning shooting.



Also read: Happy birthday Mahesh Babu: Six best performances to celebrate the star on his big day

Meanwhile, Mahesh was last seen on screen in Sarileru Neekevvaru, which was a box-office blockbuster. The film, directed by Anil Ravipudi, raked in over Rs 200 crore at the box-office. In the film, he played a soldier who comes to a small town and saves a family from the clutches of a rowdy politician.

The film also featured Prakash Raj, Rashmika Mandanna and veteran actor Vijayashanti, making a comeback after 13 years, in crucial roles. There are also reports that Mahesh Babu will team up with Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for a new Telugu project next year. He also has a project with director Vamshi Paidipally in the offing.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Man’s wallet lost in local train found by cops after 14 years in Mumbai
Aug 09, 2020 13:16 IST
Electric cookers can be used to sanitise N95 masks, study reveals
Aug 09, 2020 13:16 IST
Winning the work-from-home war
Aug 09, 2020 13:09 IST
US response to the virus is met with incredulity abroad
Aug 09, 2020 12:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.