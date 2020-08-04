Happy birthday Malavika Mohanan: Here are 10 best pictures of the Petta actor

Actor Malavika Mohanan, who made her Tamil debut with Rajinikanth’s Petta and currently awaits the release of Vijay’s Master, is currently one of the most sought-after actresses in the southern industry. Having already worked with multiple superstars such as Rajinikanth, Dulquer Salmaan and Vijay across industries, Malavika is fast growing as one of the most exciting new talents in the south.

Even though she played a minor role in Petta as Rajinikanth’s sister, she’s expected to hog some limelight as she plays the leading lady in Vijay’s Master. In Vijay’s Master, which will be Malavika’s upcoming release, she’s rumoured to be playing a teacher in college. Not long ago, a picture of Vijay and Malavika from the sets of the film leaked. In the picture, both of them were seen a college ID card.

There are already reports doing the rounds that she’s being considered for Mahesh Babu’s next project. Malavika also has a project titled Hero with Vijay Deverakonda; however, rumours suggest that the project has been dropped indefinitely.

In Vijay Deverakonda’s Hero, she was to play believed to be playing a biker. It’s worth mentioning that Malavika loves riding bikes and she recently shared a video in which her love for bikes was very evident.

On the occasion of her 27th birthday, we take a look at 10 of her best pictures.

Apart from the south Indian films, Malavika also worked in Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi’s Beyond the Clouds.

Follow @htshowbiz for more