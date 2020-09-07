Happy birthday Mammootty: Mohanlal, Chiranjeevi, Prithviraj wish the legendary actor

Having made his acting debut over four decades ago, Mammootty is a flawless performer and there’s no two ways about it. With his ability to mould himself into the skin of any character effortlessly, he’s delivered more memorable performances than anyone could remember. On the occasion of his 69th birthday on Monday, his colleagues like Mohanlal, Chiranjeevi and Prithviraj among others took to twitter to wish the legendary star.

Mohanlal tweeted: “My dear Ichakka. Wish you a Happy Birthday and many more to come. Love you always. God bless (sic).”

Chiranjeevi wrote: “Happy Birthday dear @mammukka ! Proud to be your colleague in this wonderful industry. Your work over the years is a real treasure that movie lovers always relish & keep asking for more. May you continue to enthrall the audiences for many, many years (sic).”

Prithviraj wrote: “Happy Birthday Mammukka (sic).”

Nivin Pauly tweeted: “Wishing the evergreen superstar @mammukka a very happy birthday! May you continue to inspire us forever (sic).”

Tovino Thomas wrote: “Happy Birthday Mammukka @mammukka (sic).”

