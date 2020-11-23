Happy Birthday Naga Chaitanya: Samantha Akkineni unveils Love Story poster for husband

Actor Samantha Akkineni on Monday unveiled a special poster on the occasion of her husband Naga Chaitanya’s birthday from his upcoming Telugu film Love Story. Samantha took to Twitter to share the poster and wish Chaitanya only happiness forever.

Sharing the poster, she wrote: “Always living life on your own terms @chay_akkineni. Wishing you only happiness always and forever (sic).” The poster sees Chaitanya walking wearing a lungi and baniyan.

Love Story, directed by Sekhar Kammula, marks the maiden collaboration of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi. However, Kammula and Sai Pallavi are joining hands for the second time. The latter made her Telugu debut with Fidaa, which also starred Varun Tej and ended up as a blockbuster.

Talking about the project, Kammula told Times of India in a recent interview: “It’s a love story of a boy and girl who move to the city from their village to pursue their dreams.” He went on to reveal that the film will see Chaitanya speak in Telangana dialect.

“Naga Chaitanya has been trying to master the Telangana dialect for his part. He’s completely surrendered himself with great interest to pull off his part. Also, Sai Pallavi could spring a surprise for the audience. I believe the lead pair’s performances will stand out,” Kammula said. The film, being produced by Ram Mohan Rao, will hit the screens next year.

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya will next team up with filmmaker Vikram Kumar for a Telugu project titled Thank You. The film was officially announced in August on the occasion of Nagarjuna’s birthday. The project will mark the second time collaboration of Chaitanya and Vikram Kumar after Manam, which also starred Nagarjuna and late Nageswara Rao in key roles.