Happy birthday Nandamuri Balakrishna: Teaser from his new film with Boyapati Srinu unveiled

The first-look teaser of Nandamuri Balakrishna was unveiled on Wednesday on the occasion of his birthday. The film, tentatively titled NBK 106, will also star Shriya Saran and Anjali and will be directed by Boyapati Srinu.

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 09:57 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times Chennai

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s film with Boyapati Srinu has ben tentatively titled NBK 106.

The teaser gives us a glimpse of Balakrishna’s character. Sporting a dhoti-clad look and twirling his moustache, looks like Boyapati is all set to showcase Balakrishna in yet another powerful role.

 

Having delivered hits like Simhaa and Legend, the hit combination of Balakrishna and Srinu has reunited for another commercial potboiler. Currently dubbed NBK 106, Shriya Saran and Anjali have been signed as the leading ladies.



If the industry grapevine is anything to go by, the film stars Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist. Sanjay Dutt is said to have been already signed as the baddie. An official announcement is yet to be made.

If Sanjay Dutt comes on board, this will be his second Telugu outing. He’s currently shooting for KGF 2, in which he plays a character called Adheera. The second chapter will follow the journey of Rocky bhai (Yash) as he rises to the king of a goldmine.

This project will feature Balakrishna in dual roles. Apparently, one of the characters is of an aghora and the makers are going to keep his look under wraps. The team plans to shoot a major schedule in Varanasi once the lockdown is lifted completely

SS Thaman has been roped in to compose music. The rest of the cast and crew are yet to be officially announced.

Interestingly, Balakrishna was seen playing dual roles in his last release, Ruler. He was seen playing a politician as well as a cop.

Boyapati has pinned high hopes on this project after the debacle of his last two releases – Jaya Janaki Nayaka and Vinaya Vidheya Rama.

