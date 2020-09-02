Happy birthday Pawan Kalyan: Five other hats the actor has successfully donned

Actor Pawan Kalyan is one of the biggest stars of Telugu cinema. While his popularity as an actor is unprecedented, what sets him apart from his contemporaries is his ability to juggle multiple roles. On the occasion of his 49th birthday, Hindustan Times takes a look at the multiple hats he has donned over the years.

Direction

Quite early on in his career, Pawan Kalyan dabbled in the department of direction with his 2003 film, Johnny. The film turned out to be a colossal flop, but its stunts are talked about even today. Recently, Pawan expressed interest to return to direction and he said that he’d love to direct a film on Kannappa, a staunch Siva devotee. In an interview, Kalyan said he likes writing more than acting and that he wants to write more.

Production

Pawan Kalyan in Sardar Gabbar Singh.

Pawan Kalyan has produced three films so far and these include his brother Chiranjeevi starrer Mugguru Monagallu apart from Sardar Gabbar Singh. He has also produced actor Nithiin starrer Chal Mohan Ranga a couple of years ago. There are rumours that Pawan will soon produce a film and details about which are yet unknown.

Stunt choreography

Pawan Kalyan in Gudumba Shankar.

Pawan Kalyan is a trained martial artist and holds a black belt in karate. He has choreographed stunts in a few of his films such as Johnny, Thammudu, Badri and Gudumba Shankar among others. About taking up martial arts at a young age, Pawan Kalyan had said in an interview: “When it came to fitness, I enjoyed doing karate or martial arts more than hitting the gym. Martial art is like some form of mediation and it helped me to keep my mind sharp. I feel more youngsters should take up martial arts more than hitting the gym.”

Singer

Pawan Kalyan in Panjaa.

In films like Khushi, Panjaa and Attarintiki Daredi, Pawan Kalyan proved his singing prowess with chartbuster songs. Kalyan has openly admitted that he’s a reluctant singer and that only at the behest of his producers and composers, he takes up singing.

Politician

Pawan Kalyan’s elder bother Chiranjeevi has also dabbled in politics. Pawan’s party is named Jana Sena.

Pawan Kalyan is a full-time politician now and is believed to have bid adieu to acting. In 2008, he started his political career but took a big plunge only when he floated his own party Jana Sena in 2014. Via his political avatar, Kalyan has been actively involved in many philanthropic activities. In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Elections, Jana Sena lost two seats but Kalyan is confident of bouncing back strongly.

