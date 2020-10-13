Sections
Radhe Shyam first look of Pooja Hegde released on her birthday, Prabhas calls her ‘his prerana’. See pic

Happy birthday Pooja Hegde: The first-look poster of the actor shows her in a train. Pooja’s character is called Prerana. The actor will be seen essaying the role of a music teacher, while Prabhas plays a palm reader.

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 12:03 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Pooja Hegde and Prabhas star in Radhe Shyam.

The makers of upcoming Telugu magnum opus Radhe Shyam on Tuesday unveiled the first look of Pooja Hegde’s character on the occasion of her birthday. As per the poster, Pooja plays a character called Prerana in this period romantic drama co-starring Prabhas.

Going by the poster, it is evident that Pooja doesn’t play a modern-day character. It appears as though she’s sitting in a train in some foreign location. The makers are currently filming a two-week schedule in Italy. Tipped to be a period romance, the film will see Prabhas play a palm reader while Pooja will be essaying the role of a music teacher.

 

Radhe Shyam, which will be dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, marks the maiden collaboration of Prabhas and Pooja.



Radhe Shyam went on the floors in January earlier this year. Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the team successfully wrapped up the Georgian schedule in March and returned to India safely. “One more schedule done!! I thank the Georgian team for helping us finish a kick-ass schedule!! Lovely people you are,” Radha Krishna had tweeted.

To be predominantly shot against a European background, the makers have so far completed two schedules abroad. They are currently filming their last foreign schedule which they hope to complete by this month’s end.

Also read: Udit Narayan’s son Aditya Narayan to marry actor Shweta Agarwal in 2020: ‘Happy that I have found my soulmate in her’

Upon completing her portion on his project, Pooja Hegde will go back to the sets of Telugu film Most Eligible Bachelor to complete shooting. The film, according to reports, will see Akhil play an NRI while Pooja will be seen as a stand-up comedian.

Produced by Bunny Vas and Vasu Varma, Most Eligible Bachelor has music by Gopi Sundar. The film was supposed to release in May but was postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The makers plan to complete the remainder of the film in a single schedule and are hopeful of early next year release.

