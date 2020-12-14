Sections
Happy birthday Rana Daggubati: Makers of Viraataparvam unveil first look of his character

On the occasion of the birthday of actor Rana Daggubati, the makers of his upcoming film, Viraataparvam, shared the first look of the actor from the film. He plays a Naxal in the film.

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 11:45 IST

By Haricharan Pudipeddi, HIndustan Times Chennai

Rana Daggubati plays a Naxal in Viraataparvam.

The makers of upcoming Telugu romantic drama Viraataparvam on Monday unveiled the first glimpse of Rana Daggubati’s character from the movie on the occasion of his birthday. The poster features Rana wearing what appears to be a Naxal uniform and leading a troupe.

The makers took to Twitter to share the first glimpse of Rana’s character. The film, directed by Venu Udugala, sheds light on the Naxal movement, specifically the moral dilemma that prevailed during the last decade. “Presenting the first look of @RanaDaggubati from #ViraataParvam. Stay tuned for the first glimpse at 11:07 AM today (sic),” read the tweet.

 

The movie also stars Sai Pallavi and Priyamani. Both of them will be seen playing the role of Naxals. Apparently, Sai Pallavi’s character in the movie is believed to be inspired from real life singer-activist Belli Lalitha.



 

The film also marks Nandita Das’ return to Telugu cinema after a decade. On joining the sets, Nandita had said that she’s both nervous as well thrilled to be shooting in a language after a long gap.

Also read: Sara Ali Khan works out to 90s song, leaves Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan amused

“I am doing the film for the script, the director’s vision and the role. Had no idea who I was replacing and how does it matter. In Hyderabad, started shooting for the film. Nervous about speaking Telugu,” Nandita said in a statement.

“I’m shooting for a film, that too in a language I speak after over a decade! But once I was on set, the whole atmosphere brought back the joy of being part of strong stories without having the responsibilities of being the director,” she said.

The film, which has been produced by SLV Cinemas, is expected to hit the screens in the first quarter of next year.

