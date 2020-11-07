‘Happy birthday to my baapuji’: Shruti Haasan has a special wish for dad Kamal on his birthday, see their throwback pic

Actor and singer Shruti Haasan took to Instagram to wish her father, veteran actor and filmmaker Kamal Haasan on his birthday on Saturday. She also shared a cute throwback picture on the occasion.

Sharing the picture, she wrote: “Happy birthday to my Bapuji, Appa, daddy dearest @ikamalhaasan may this year be another memorable one in your library of splendid years can’t wait to see all you have in store for the world.” The picture showed a young Kamal holding daughter Shruti in his arms. A number of the fans of the actor reacted to the picture, posting heart emojis and wishing him “happy birthday”.

His younger daughter and actor Akshara also wished her father and write on Instagram: “Happiest birthday to my friend, my amazing father, and a legend who has set the best example ; not just for me but millions of people. Happiest birthday my Bapuji.” She shared two contemporary pictures with her dad.

Actor and producer Suhasini Hasan, wife of veteran Indian filmmaker Mani Ratnam, also wished her uncle on the occasion. She shared a throwback pic from Kamal’s childhood and wrote on Instagram: “This little boy is my uncle Kamal. Happy birthday tomorrow.” The picture showed Kamal standing with his mother, not older than five or six years. Actor Khushbu Sundar reacted to the picture and wrote: “Awwwww..such a priceless pic.” Suhasini shared yet another picture to wish her uncle, but this time from his adulthood and her teenage years.

On the occasion, Kamal who is now also a politician, greeted his many fans. Videos show the actor-politician in his vehicle outside his residence and waving to his fans. An ANI tweet read: “Tamil Nadu: Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party chief Kamal Haasan greets his fans and supporters, who had gathered outside his residence in Chennai, on his birthday today.”

On the work front, Kamal had been busy shooting for his ambitious film, Indian 2, being directed by Shankar. Work on it has come to a standstill after a ghastly accident on the sets of the film killed three people and injured several others.

