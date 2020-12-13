Happy Birthday Venkatesh: New Telugu project F3 announced, see poster

The makers of Telugu romantic comedy F2 announced a sequel to their film on Sunday on the occasion of actor Daggubati Venkatesh’s birthday .They made the announcement with the F3 poster introducing the lead actors Venkatesh and Varun Tej.

To be directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film will be produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. “Earlier, it was frustration because of wives. Now it is all about money. Let’s add more fun into the lives of co-brothers @VenkyMama & @IAmVarunTej with #F3Movie. Here is the concept poster (sic),” read a tweet from Sri Venkateswara Creations page.

The sequel will also star Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzada, who were part of the first instalment as well. Tipped to be a rib-tickling comedy, the project will go on the floors in January 2021.

Meanwhile, Venkatesh currently awaits the release of Telugu film Naarappa, a remake of Tamil crime drama Asuran. The makers of the film have unveiled a glimpse of Venkatesh’s character on the eve of his birthday on Saturday.

Venkatesh also has Telugu remake of Hindi comedy De De Pyaar De in his kitty. The project was announced by Suresh Babu to commemorate the completion of 55 years of Suresh Productions, the popular production company that was founded by late D Ramanaidu. He had opened up about the De De Pyaar De remake in June while talking to reporters in Hyderabad about the road ahead for Suresh Productions.

Venkatesh will complete shooting for F3 in the first quarter of 2021 and then take up his other commitments.

