Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Some interesting facts about the Arjun Reddy actor

The world knows Vijay Deverakonda as the actor who shot to fame after playing a self-destructive, alcoholic surgeon in his breakout film, Arjun Reddy. While there’s no denying that his popularity grew by leaps and bounds post Arjun Reddy, there’s still so much about him that a lot of people don’t know about. On the occasion of his 30th birthday, we take a look at some interesting and lesser known facts about the star.

Inclination towards writing

Vijay Deverakonda grew up to be an actor but did you know he’s been writing stories since class four? Having studied in a boarding school, Vijay took to writing at a very young age and it’s been one of his fortes which he’s yet to explore to its fullest potential.

Theatre before cinema

Before making inroads into cinema, Vijay began his acting stint when he joined the Hyderabad-based theatre group Sutradhar. He worked on several plays - in association with the theater company Ingenium Dramatics - before getting his first movie break in 2011.

Life before Arjun Reddy

Vijay Deverakonda made his acting debut in 2011 via Telugu film Nuvvila, which introduced six newcomers and Vijay was one among them. A year later, Vijay was seen in a cameo role in Sekhar Kammula’s Life is Beautiful. Despite the mostly positive response for both these films, Vijay didn’t received wide recognition until the release of Pelli Choopulu.

Entrepreneur

Vijay is the first Telugu actor to float a clothing brand called Rowdy, which was launched last year. On the launch of Rowdy Wear, Vijay had said: “Rowdy Wear is clearly an extension of my personality; it brings with it the attitude to express who you really are and questions conventional thoughts and processes with comfort, in street style. I believe this attitude is now entrenched in a majority of the youth in this nation and would like to aid them with the right fashion sense that further enhances their spirit.”

Humanitarian

Vijay is one of the few mainstream heroes who is actively involved in some kind of humanitarian works. When he won his first Filmfare award for his performance in Arjun Reddy, he auctioned his award for Rs 25 lakh and donated the money towards Telangana CM relief fund. He helped a kick boxer, Ganesh Ambari with Rs 24,000 through Deverakonda Foundation. Ganesh later won the title of Vaco Indian Open International Kick-boxing Championship Title 2020.

