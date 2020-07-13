Sections
‘I play a purely evil character in Master,’ says Vijay Sethupathi

Vijay Sethupathi, speaking about his upcoming film Master, where he appears as the antagonist, says his character is unapologetically evil.

Jul 13, 2020

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times Chennai

Vijay Sethupathi will star as theantagonist in Master.

Actor Vijay Sethupathi has revealed in his latest interview to a Tamil magazine that he plays a purely evil character in upcoming Tamil film Master, which stars Vijay in the lead role.

Vijay Sethupathi plays the antagonist in Master, which has been directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film stars Vijay in the role of a college professor. Malavika Mohanan, who made her Tamil debut via Rajinikanth’s Petta, plays the leading lady. The film also stars Andrea Jeremiah in a key role.

“I play a purely evil character in Master. There’s not even a grain of goodness in my character; it’s so evil. I really enjoyed playing it,” Vijay Sethupathi said.

Vijay Sethupathi started playing negative roles in Rajinikanth’s Petta. In Master, he’s rumoured to be playing a gangster who locks horns with Vijay. He also revealed that he has signed two web series apart from shooting for an hour-long film co-starring Regina Cassandra and his daughter.



Without revealing much information about the web series, he said that he has already signed on the dotted lines for these shows which will be made on two leading OTT platforms. However, he’s yet to begin shooting.

Last seen on screen playing an extended cameo in Tamil romantic comedy Oh My Kadavule, Vijay Sethupathi has a string of projects in the pipeline.

He will also be seen in Manikandan’s Kadaisi Vivasayi this year. The film features him in an extended cameo but the director had said in a media interaction that Sethupathi’s role is very important from the story’s perspective.

He also has Tamil political drama Ka Pe Rana Singam, which also stars Aishwarya Rajesh in a pivotal role, in the pipeline. Recently, it was revealed that the film might head for direct-OTT release. However, the makers are yet to make an official announcement.

